Lake Charles, LA

Chef Don Gillett: Still in the kitchen, but now he’s instructing

By Rita Lebleu
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles native Chef Don Gillett began his career as a prep cook 36 years ago at Chez Oca, named for its owner, Chef Fernando Oca, a French Basque. Gillett has worked as the chef at the Hyatt Regency of New Orleans, Regatta of Falmouth in Falmouth, Mass., Hillsboro Club in...

www.americanpress.com

Lake Charles American Press

Red, White & Boom: An evening of outdoor family fun

The 3rd annual “Red, White and Boom” Fourth of July celebration will be hosted by the Moss Bluff Civic Club and will take place on July 2 from 5- 9 p.m. “It’s a way for us to just gather together as a community,” said Abigael Barton-Self, event coordinator. “It’s an opportunity for us to all celebrate together.”
MOSS BLUFF, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Fourth Of July Weekend

We are about to have a long holiday weekend on the 4th of July so we know that you are looking to get out there and do something fun for the holiday. We have done some research and found all sorts of things that are going on in the Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles area. So let's give you the 411 on things that are going on.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Summer staple: McNeese’s newest farm-to-table program incorporates local youth

Everyone’s favorite tasty and thirst-quenching fruit is being sold by the agricultural sciences graduate students this week at McNeese State University. Lovers of fresh watermelon can thank the university for its newest graduate research program, the Watermelon Project. McNeese received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to start the program, as well as a LDAF-Agricultural Marketing Service Specialty Crop Block Grant. The project offers the community farm-to-table fruit.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

“Emergency Food Giveaway” draws hundreds of families

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More than 500 cars of people came out this morning for an “Emergency Food Giveaway” in Lake Charles. It was aimed at helping people who are struggling to have enough food due to rising prices. The food giveaway was supposed to be from...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Henry Lee Fewell

Henry Lee Fewell, 93, of Lake Charles, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, in a local hospice facility. Mr. Fewell was born on Oct. 6, 1928, in Ponchatoula, La., where he was raised. At the age of 16 he chose to fight for our country and joined the U.S. Navy. He was a World War II veteran having served on the Kwajalien Atoll, in the Marshall islands. Upon being honorably discharged, he moved to Detroit, Mich., to join his brothers at Kaiser Motors. Mr. Fewell later moved to Lake Charles and became the owner of Gulf Coast Furniture Manufacturing. He then opened LaFitte Furniture which operated for more than 25 years. Mr. Fewell also owned several other businesses under the LaFitte name until his retirement in 2005.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Pastor Bares: ‘Gospel is all around us’

Anyone who has ever heard the Rev. Weldon Bares in person or online, read his newspaper column, “liked” his post on social media or heard him on the radio must surely wonder about his ability to communicate the profundity and power of the Gospel in such a relatable way so concisely.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC announces plans to rebuild at downtown location

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC and FOX29 are staying downtown. KPLC General Manager John Ware on Thursday announced plans to rebuild at KPLC’s current location, at 320 Division Street. The building is also home to FOX29, KPLC’s partner station. KPLC’s 400-foot transmission tower fell on the building...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Television station will remain downtown

KPLC will continue to operate in downtown Lake Charles after sustaining severe damage during Hurricane Laura. “This is the only home that KPLC has ever had,” said John Ware, KPLC-TV vice president and general manager. “Our big orange and white tower stood over us for 65 years, until Hurricane Laura dropped most of it through the roof of this building.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sonja Davis: Doing her part for next generation

Lake Charles Charter Academy teacher Sonja Davis aims to turn her students into well-rounded citizens. Though she is native of Austin, Texas, Davis has called Lake Charles home for 45 years. She began her career in the medical field as a nurse. Later in life, Davis decided it was time to go back to school.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

House party gone wrong at local Airbnb rental unit

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The owner of a Lake Charles Airbnb rental unit on West Claude Street said it took hours to clean up the mess after juveniles held a party on her property. “I was completely shocked at how crazy the party actually was,” property owner Katie Little...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Immersion programs opening up whole new world to students

The Calcasieu Parish School District offers both French and Spanish immersion programs to local students. Immersion education is a method of instruction that produces a high degree of proficiency in the selected second language. In these programs, elementary students spend 60% of their time with a certified world language instructor...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Two men arrested in Airbnb house party investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two men have been arrested and are accused of organizing the house party that took place at a local Airbnb rental unit on Saturday, June 25, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Mitchell Paul Verret, 40, and Austin Trevor Verret, 18, were arrested in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Zeke Raymon Turner

Zeke Raymon Turner, age 24, of Vinton, La., passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. Zeke was born June 14, 1998, in Lake Charles, La. Zeke was a lifelong resident of Vinton and a 2016 graduate of Vinton High School. He was employed with Brown & Root at W.R. Grace as a scaffold builder. Zeke was a member of the Vinton Sons of the American Legion Squadron 208 and the Knights of Columbus Council 6103.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 28, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 28, 2022. Evelyn Joyce Davis, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Jacob Christian Masse, 36, Church Point: Schedule II possession; criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia. Brendan Scott Lagneaux, 22, Lake Charles: 2 instate detainers. Bryan Lawrence Slaydon, 38, Westlake: Failure...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

New LDWF Agents Come to Sabine and Beauregard Parishes

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Law Enforcement Academy graduated its 34th class of cadets into the ranks of LDWF Enforcement Division agents at a ceremony in Baton Rouge. After six months of training at the academy, 17 newly commissioned agents are ready to begin enforcing hunting, fishing and boating regulations that govern the use of the state's natural resources.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Remembering Hurricane Audrey: Survivor speaks 65 years later

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sixty-five years ago today, Cameron Parish residents woke up to pure horror. A slow-moving, weak hurricane had suddenly exploded to a fast-moving major hurricane. Hurricane Audrey trapped many residents who had gone to bed the night before believing they had time to escape in the...
CAMERON PARISH, LA

