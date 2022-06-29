Chef Don Gillett: Still in the kitchen, but now he’s instructing

Henry Lee Fewell, 93, of Lake Charles, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, in a local hospice facility. Mr. Fewell was born on Oct. 6, 1928, in Ponchatoula, La., where he was raised. At the age of 16 he chose to fight for our country and joined the U.S. Navy. He was a World War II veteran having served on the Kwajalien Atoll, in the Marshall islands. Upon being honorably discharged, he moved to Detroit, Mich., to join his brothers at Kaiser Motors. Mr. Fewell later moved to Lake Charles and became the owner of Gulf Coast Furniture Manufacturing. He then opened LaFitte Furniture which operated for more than 25 years. Mr. Fewell also owned several other businesses under the LaFitte name until his retirement in 2005.

