ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, CA

1 person dead, 5 others hospitalized after a two-car crash near Delhi (Delhi, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pKiD_0gPVaf7m00
1 person dead, 5 others hospitalized after a two-car crash near Delhi (Delhi, CA)Nationwide Report

One person was killed and five others received major injuries following a traffic collision Tuesday near Delhi. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of North Vincent Road and West Harding Road at 8:24 a.m. after getting reports of a car crash [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

1 Hospitalized after Motorcycle Crash on Rawhide Road [Jamestown, CA]

Motorcycle Collision on Highway 49 Left One Injured. According to reports, the accident involved an SUV and a motorcycle that crashed along Highway 49 for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, officers arrived at the scene and located one rider lying in the roadway. Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to a nearby Modesto...
JAMESTOWN, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 5 Injured in Car Crash on North Vincent Road [Merced, CA]

Two-Vehicle Accident on West Harding Road Left One Fatality. The car crash happened in the area of North Vincent Road and West Harding Road around 8:24 a.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, investigators said a woman driving a southbound Infiniti SUV on North Vincent Road with three teenage passengers lost control...
MERCED, CA
L.A. Weekly

Angel Manzo Arrested after Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 99 [Atwater, CA]

Suspected DUI Driver Arrested after Traffic Accident on Westside Boulevard. According to the CHP, officers responded to the incident at around 1:00 a.m. on Westside Boulevard. Furthermore, police said a southbound 2014 Mercedes sedan went into the northbound lanes driving in the wrong direction for reasons unknown. Eventually, the Mercedes...
ATWATER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Delhi, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Accident on 26 Mile Road Near Woodward Reservoir

CHP traffic officers in Stanislaus County reported that a man from Oakdale was killed in a recent motorcycle crash near Woodward Reservoir. The incident took place on the evening of Monday, June 27, 2022, on 26 Mile Road, just south of Dunn Ranch Road. Details on the Motorcycle Crash That...
OAKDALE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jenny Ko Killed in Rear-End Crash on Interstate 5 [Firebaugh, CA]

Multi-Car Collision on Nees Avenue Left 53-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to the reports, the incident happened around 2:17 p.m. at the Interstate 5 Freeway at Nees Avenue. Furthermore, investigators said a gray Kia Optima, a red Ford Bronco, a white Honda Accord, and a 2016 Nissan Murano collided for reasons currently unknown.
FIREBAUGH, CA
Nationwide Report

57-year-old woman killed after a motorcycle collision in Sonora (Sonora, CA)

57-year-old woman killed after a motorcycle collision in Sonora (Sonora, CA)Nationwide Report. A 57-year-old woman lost her life after a traffic collision Tuesday morning in Sonora. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 108. The preliminary reports showed that a westbound 2020 Harley Davidson Street Glide attempted to pass a big rig [...]
SONORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
CBS Sacramento

Man, 50, Dies After Shooting At Stockton Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident Involving Tesla Near Farmington

Officials in San Joaquin County reported a fatal motorcycle crash near the Farmington area on the afternoon of Sunday, June 26, 2022. The accident took place around 3:00 p.m. on Escalon-Bellota Road in the vicinity of Gawne Road, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near...
FARMINGTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
pajaronian.com

Second victim ID’d in Hwy 129 crash

WATSONVILLE—The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has identified the second man that died in a head-on crash on Highway 129 on June 22 as Nestor Emmanuel Beltran Quiroa, 20, of Los Banos. Quiroa, one of three passengers in a 2008 Honda Ridgeline pickup, died at the scene of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Complaint Of Service Led To AHS Vandalism

Sonora, CA — A Sonora man is accused of vandalizing the Adventist Health Sonora ER last week after claiming poor service from staff. The Sonora Police Department received a report of a male subject who was throwing items inside the ER and yelling at staff. When officers arrived at the hospital on Greeley Road in Sonora, they contacted the suspect, 37-year-old Christopher Weakley, in the parking lot and detained him.
SONORA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Police respond after elderly man found dead in Atwater Village

Atwater Village -- Police were called to the 3000 block of Glendale Boulevard Wednesday afternoon following the death of a man in his 70s, according to the LAPD. An LAPD spokesman said it appeared to be a natural death, not a homicide. During the investigation, officers cordoned off a stretch...
ATWATER, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries After Broadsiding Sedan

At about 9:12 pm Friday night, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of East F Street and South First Street, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved. One was...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Modesto School Custodian Allegedly Placed Hidden Camera In Staff Bathroom

MODESTO (CBS13) – A man who works as a custodian for a Modesto school has been arrested on suspicion of placing a hidden camera in a bathroom. Modesto police say 29-year-old Leo Medina was arrested earlier this week. According to a Modesto Bee report, the arrest came after a camera was found inside a bathroom back on June 23. Investigators say it’s unclear how long the camera was in place, but the recordings are only believed to be of staff as students don’t have access to that bathroom. Medina, who is a Modesto resident, is facing a misdemeanor charge of using a hidden camera to record a private area.
MODESTO, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy