Kansas City, MO

Meet Northland native Lexi St. John, a local TikTok sensation

By Mary Henn
kansascitymag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter lockdown, when bars and restaurants around the city began to reopen, Lexi St. John wanted to get out and do things. “I wanted to find all the new places that were opening. I had friends that were moving to Kansas City, and I wanted to take them to cool new...

kansascitymag.com

kcur.org

'West Bottoms' is both backdrop and character for a film set in Kansas City

The focus of the 20-minute short film "West Bottoms" is a father trying to reconnect with his college-age daughter with historic Kansas City buildings as its backdrop. Kansas City screenwriter and director Greg Sheffer finds the city's West Bottoms "incredible ... just because it's kind of been left untouched." Sheffer wrote the story and then felt that the old warehouses in need of rehabilitation matched the life of the lead character and decided to shoot the film there.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
kansascitymag.com

12 Things To Do This 4th of July Weekend In KC: June 30-July 4 2022

Put on the puka shell necklace, pull the straw cowboy hat down real low, and purchase one (1) case of White Claw per person. Set up in the parking lot of Arrowhead around noon and remove clothing until you’re comfortable. They say anyone who remembers more than a flash from a Kenny Chesney concert on a summer Saturday night wasn’t really there.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

The Ultimate Fourth of July Guide to Fireworks in the KC Metro

There’s something magical about driving through the metro on the Fourth of July weekend and seeing pops of color illuminating the sky, and this year the fireworks displays are back in full force. Since the Fourth of July falls on a Monday—a work night for many Kansas Citians—many local...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kansascitymag.com

Get your claws on some of these locally microbrewed hard seltzers.

This Liberty brewery is conjoined with Jousting Pigs BBQ and known for flagships like Desert Gold, a light wheat beer named after the old Liberty grain company. 3Halves also does small batches year round, including this imperial hard seltzer with a dangerous eight percent ABV. Fünzzies is flavored with blood orange grapefruit and has a bright golden color.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Free food awaits July 4th Celebration attendees

Free food, entertainment and a lot of kids/family activities are in store in Platte City when the city hosts its July 4th Celebration. The downtown event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Platte City’s historic Main Street near the Platte County Courthouse on Monday, July 4.
PLATTE CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Pouring Soon in KC

This taproom sandwiched between two large new housing developments in western Olathe is owned by Kansas hop farmers who wanted to diversify their offerings. Tall Trellis is open with a patio framed by its namesakes, which are crawling with bines this time of year. The taproom tries to highlight beers made with the farm’s hops and intends to consistently pour a few beers brewed on-site, but those offerings were unavailable on our visit.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

St. Luke's Reverses decision on Plan B

The assistant school director said that, just last year, nearly 20% of Kansas City families used a payday loan to purchase diapers. Some residents in a Northland neighborhood are sheltering in place tonight, as the authorities are engaged in a standoff with a man who is thought to be armed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

This real estate agent is on a mission to create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City

Tenesia Brown was 15 years into a career in real estate before she found her true mission: create 1,000 Black homeowners in Kansas City’s urban core. Five years ago, Brown owned a real estate business in Buckner, Missouri. Business was going well. Then, in 2017, she was diagnosed with two types of cancer. Fortunately, one of the diagnoses ended up being a mistake, but the experience caused Brown to do some soul searching.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Diner In Kansas City, Missouri?

The diner is one of the most well known types of dining establishments in the country. When you go on a long road trip, there is no doubt that you'll see some kind of diner along the way. Kansas City, Missouri is home to a few well known diners. Many of these restaurants focus on the formula of 24 hour comfort food, whether it be breakfast or an affordable dinner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

Straight to the Veins: IV Therapy Gains in Popularity

For most people, the thought of intravenous medicine brings to mind the hospital. After all, IV delivery is most common in a clinical setting to deliver hydration or medicine to a patient as fast as possible. But Kansas City is now home to at least a dozen ‘drip bars’ or wellness centers offering the service. So, what is it, and how can it help?
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

LIST: Fourth of July celebrations in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several Independence Day festivities will be held across the Kansas City area around the Fourth of July weekend. Below are a list of community events in the surrounding area. If you would like to add a July 4 fireworks display, email us at newsdesk@kctv5.com. MISSOURI.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Four quick tips to easing your pets anxiety during fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pet owners are all too aware of the anxiety their pets experience as Fourth of July Fireworks start exploding in the sky. A study shows that 45% of pets have a phobia of fireworks, which means over 40 million dog and 23 million cats. So, we’re talking to Mikkel Becker, an animal trainer for Fear Free.
KANSAS CITY, MO

