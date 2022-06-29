El Camino Real closed in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK (KRON) – Southbound El Camino Real was closed in Menlo Park and detour will required for several hours because of “a current traffic issue,” according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

A vehicle crash near El Camino Real and Glenwood Avenue closed the thoroughfare between Encinal Avenue and Glennwood Avenue, the department told KRON4.

One person sustained life threatening injuries, and investigators will be on scene until 7 a.m., according to Nicole Acker, a management analyst with the police department.

“I do not have an update on her condition,” Acker told KRON4. “Preliminary information into the investigation is that the victim was not in a crosswalk and was in one of the lanes of traffic.”

The roadway is fully reopened as of 10:06 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.