ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

El Camino Real closed in Menlo Park

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDLoD_0gPVZERo00

MENLO PARK (KRON) – Southbound El Camino Real was closed in Menlo Park and detour will required for several hours because of “a current traffic issue,” according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

A vehicle crash near El Camino Real and Glenwood Avenue closed the thoroughfare between Encinal Avenue and Glennwood Avenue, the department told KRON4.

One person sustained life threatening injuries, and investigators will be on scene until 7 a.m., according to Nicole Acker, a management analyst with the police department.

“I do not have an update on her condition,” Acker told KRON4. “Preliminary information into the investigation is that the victim was not in a crosswalk and was in one of the lanes of traffic.”

The roadway is fully reopened as of 10:06 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Resident Stops Apparent Arson Attempt

An understaffed San Jose Fire Department has had its hands full all spring and summer long with several calls every day reporting illegal fires. “It takes one spark to create a fire that can easily spread to homes and businesses, and that’s the last thing we want to see,” said Erica Ray of the San Jose Fire Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

SamTrans bus hits woman along El Camino Real in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- A SamTrans bus on El Camino Real in Menlo Park struck a woman walking on the road early Wednesday morning, police said.The bus was traveling south between Encinal and Valparaiso avenues around 1:20 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries. Police and medics arrived at the scene and provided first aid, after which the victim was transported to the hospital.Police were initially unable to identify the victim, however, they later found that she had been reported missing in the city of San Mateo Tuesday evening.Menlo Park and San Mateo police did not release or confirm the name of the woman. However, 78-year-old Gloria Flor was the only person reported missing in the city of San Mateo on Tuesday. Police reported just after 3 a.m. Wednesday that Flor had been found, a couple hours after the collision.Menlo Park police are investigating the collision and request anyone who witnessed it to contact them at (650) 330-6300.wn.
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Hayward man dies after car crash in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — A 74-year-old Hayward man died last month in a crash in Fremont, police said Friday. Willie Ridley died following a crash on the morning of June 18 on Paseo Padre Parkway near Puttenham Way, according to police and the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. Dispatchers received numerous calls at 9:08 a.m. that […]
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menlo Park#Camino#Park Police#Southbound El Camino Real#Glenwood Avenue#Kron4#Nexstar Media Inc
L.A. Weekly

Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Crash on South Jackson Avenue [San Jose, CA]

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Interstate 680. The collision occurred around 4:46 a.m., at the 200 block of South Jackson Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene near I-680 shortly after. According to authorities, a Honda Accord possibly a 2018-2022 model, was traveling northbound on South Jackson Avenue. There,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Diver who died in the water near San Carlos Beach identified

SAN CARLOS, Calif. — The man who died while diving off of San Carlos Beach has been identified. The diver was Andy Nieto, 33, from Morgan Hill, the Monterey County Coroner's Office reported. According to the Monterey Fire Department, Nieto went missing off of San Carlos Beach in Monterey...
SAN CARLOS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rider Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 580 [Castro Valley, CA]

Traffic Crash on Eastbound Interstate 580 Closes Major Lanes. The accident took place around 7:22 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 580 on June 29th, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the California Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a dump truck collided under unknown circumstances. Eventually, paramedics arrived and pronounced the rider...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
pajaronian.com

Second victim ID’d in Hwy 129 crash

WATSONVILLE—The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has identified the second man that died in a head-on crash on Highway 129 on June 22 as Nestor Emmanuel Beltran Quiroa, 20, of Los Banos. Quiroa, one of three passengers in a 2008 Honda Ridgeline pickup, died at the scene of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Interstate 580 in Alameda County

Officials in Alameda County reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on I-580 on the morning of Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The traffic collision took place on eastbound Interstate 580 close to Castro Valley at approximately 7:20 a.m. Details on the Crash on I-580 that Left a...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

3-alarm fire in Vallejo ‘under control,’ officials say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a three-alarm structure fire Thursday afternoon in Vallejo, officials announced on Twitter. The fire is in the area of Sharon Street and Broadway Street. As of 6:50 p.m., the fire has been declared “under control,” officials tweeted. Officials said there was “heavy smoke” in the area. There […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in connection with selling illegal fireworks

(BCN) — Police in San Pablo on Thursday arrested two people in connection with selling illegal fireworks. Luis Ramirez, 53, and Yair Ramirez, 18, were arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous fireworks and conspiracy to sell illegal fireworks, according to the San Pablo Police Department. This week, police received an anonymous tip online about […]
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy