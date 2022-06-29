91st House district primary goes to Chung

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (CBS) -- U.S. Rep. Sean Casten won the Democratic primary for the redrawn 6th Congressional District Tuesday evening. Casten fended off a challenge from Rep. Marie Newman – who now represents the 3rd Illinois Congressional District, but instead ran in the 6th after the 3rd was redrawn. Casten won 63 percent of the vote compared with 33 percent for Newman, and 4 percent for third candidate Charles Hughes. From the south, the rewdrawn district includes Orland Park, Alsip, and Oak Lawn, and it goes as far west as parts of Wheaton up to Lombard and Elmhurst. The district...

