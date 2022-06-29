Raoul to face controversial attorney DeVore after Kim concedes

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
Incumbent Danny K. Davis, Kina Collins, and Denarvis Mendenhall ran in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 7th Congressional District on June 28, 2022. Davis, who has represented the district in Congress since 1997, won the primary with 52.3% of the vote. Collins received 45.3% of the vote, and Mendenhall received 2.4%.
IL State Senator and Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey joins Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what he’ll do to get Illinois back on track if he’s elected in November. Bailey also discusses his views on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, what it means for […]
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/01/2022): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin to look analyze the results of the 2022 primary election in Illinois and gauge the national ambitions of Gov. JB Pritzker. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady soundly defeated former prosecutor John Milhiser on Tuesday in the race for the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State, as longtime Democratic incumbent Jesse White prepares to retire.With 52.8% of the vote counted, Brady was leading Milhiser 77% to 23%."Tonight has shown that hard work still counts for something in Illinois politics," Brady said in his victory speech in Bloomington.While Milhiser far outpaced Brady in fundraising, thanks almost entirely due an infusion of $700,000 from Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin, who was himself bankrolled by billionaire Ken Griffin. Nonetheless, Brady...
Should the voting community be concerned about a candidate’s voting record and their true intent to seek office? C.H.E.F.S. Community Plan is a coalition of community members focused on education, civic engagement, and advocacy. C.H.E.F.S. (Courts. Housing. Education/Environment. Finance. Safety.), embraces the shepherd spirit and heartfelt practices of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as he and national civil rights leaders gathered on the Lincoln Memorial steps:
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker signed two bills into law Wednesday afternoon, both of which were sponsored by local Peoria Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth. House Bill 4813: Providing healthy school lunch options. HB 4813, which is effective immediately upon today’s signing, increases access to nutritious, well-rounded food options...
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, who for a time was the frontrunner in the Republican gubernatorial primary, said that he is proud of the campaign he ran after he was soundly defeated by State Sen. Darren Bailey on Tuesday night. Irvin, who criticized Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the crime reform bill...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In response to inflation, the Illinois Family Relief Plan took effect Friday. The plan is expected to provide Illinoisans with $1.8 billion dollars in total relief. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because democrats...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over an Illinois gas pump sticker mandate. Beginning July 1, all Illinois gas stations will be required to place a 4×8 inch sign on pumps that reads: “Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”
CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
A look at the major races in Tuesday’s Illinois Primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Check back after 7 p.m. for real time results. All Illinois Primary Election 2022 race results located here at wgntv.com/results
Obviously, the list starts with Chicago but after that, it can get tricky, do you think you can name the top 10 most populated cities in the Land of Lincoln?. I'm one of those people that loves numbers, rankings, and stats, as a kid I would spend hours looking at lists about the Tallest buildings in each country, how much money certain movies made at the box office, and population numbers have always fascinated me. So I was pretty disappointed in myself when I tried to guess the 10 most populated cities in the state of Illinois and could only guess 6 of the top 10, maybe you can do better!
GALESBURG, Ill. — An Illinois woman was charged in Knox County with 10 counts of theft and identity theft totaling over a half-million dollars, according to the Galesburg Police Department and Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin. An investigation by the U.S. Inspection General's Office, the Knox County...
The second man arrested in the deadly shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in April remains in an Illinois prison on a parole violation, and Illinois authorities have refused to return him to Iowa, despite a signed waiver of extradition. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said Tuesday his office...
