Raoul to face controversial attorney DeVore after Kim concedes

By Maggie Strahan
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WMBD) — Tom DeVore came out on top in today’s Republican primary for the office of...

wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Darren Bailey says he no longer supports a complete abortion ban

IL State Senator and Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey joins Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what he’ll do to get Illinois back on track if he’s elected in November. Bailey also discusses his views on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, what it means for […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Who’s the boss of politics in Illinois?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/01/2022): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is veteran political advisor at Serafin & Associates and co-host of The Crisis Cast, Thom Serafin to look analyze the results of the 2022 primary election in Illinois and gauge the national ambitions of Gov. JB Pritzker. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
wvik.org

Illinois Republicans Choose Their Candidate for Governor

Herb Trix's guest is Alex Degman, statehouse reporter for Illinois Public Radio. You can also here Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK At 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. A native of Detroit, Herb Trix began his radio career as a country-western disc jockey in Roswell, New Mexico (“KRSY, your superkicker in the Pecos Valley”), in 1978. After a stint at an oldies station in Topeka, Kansas (imagine getting paid to play “Louie Louie” and “Great Balls of Fire”), he wormed his way into news, first in Topeka, and then in Freeport Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Dan Brady declares victory in race for GOP nomination for Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady soundly defeated former prosecutor John Milhiser on Tuesday in the race for the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State, as longtime Democratic incumbent Jesse White prepares to retire.With 52.8% of the vote counted, Brady was leading Milhiser 77% to 23%."Tonight has shown that hard work still counts for something in Illinois politics," Brady said in his victory speech in Bloomington.While Milhiser far outpaced Brady in fundraising, thanks almost entirely due an infusion of $700,000 from Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin, who was himself bankrolled by billionaire Ken Griffin. Nonetheless, Brady...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Kwame Raoul
The Crusader Newspaper

State voter data reveals Congressional candidate failed to vote for nearly a decade

Should the voting community be concerned about a candidate’s voting record and their true intent to seek office? C.H.E.F.S. Community Plan is a coalition of community members focused on education, civic engagement, and advocacy. C.H.E.F.S. (Courts. Housing. Education/Environment. Finance. Safety.), embraces the shepherd spirit and heartfelt practices of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as he and national civil rights leaders gathered on the Lincoln Memorial steps:
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria rep. Gordon-Booth champions two bills signed into law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker signed two bills into law Wednesday afternoon, both of which were sponsored by local Peoria Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth. House Bill 4813: Providing healthy school lunch options. HB 4813, which is effective immediately upon today’s signing, increases access to nutritious, well-rounded food options...
PEORIA, IL
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
#Election State#Attorney General#Republican
Central Illinois Proud

How local consumers are reacting to Illinois Family Relief Plan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In response to inflation, the Illinois Family Relief Plan took effect Friday. The plan is expected to provide Illinoisans with $1.8 billion dollars in total relief. “We are sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families – and we are doing that because democrats...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois gas pump sticker lawsuit dismissed by federal judge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit over an Illinois gas pump sticker mandate. Beginning July 1, all Illinois gas stations will be required to place a 4×8 inch sign on pumps that reads: “Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
Magic 95.1

Illinois law enforcement officials unveil illegal gun tracing technology

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — A new tool for Illinois law enforcement tracks down sources of illegal guns. Crime Gun Connect is a database law enforcement can use to find the source of illegal guns used in crimes. Officials say the platform incorporates mapping technology and an algorithm which helps identify those who are involved in gun trafficking.
ILLINOIS STATE
