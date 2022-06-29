Raoul to face controversial attorney DeVore after Kim concedes

Obviously, the list starts with Chicago but after that, it can get tricky, do you think you can name the top 10 most populated cities in the Land of Lincoln?. I'm one of those people that loves numbers, rankings, and stats, as a kid I would spend hours looking at lists about the Tallest buildings in each country, how much money certain movies made at the box office, and population numbers have always fascinated me. So I was pretty disappointed in myself when I tried to guess the 10 most populated cities in the state of Illinois and could only guess 6 of the top 10, maybe you can do better!

