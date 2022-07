While this issue is not unfamiliar to me personally, as I have been faced with similar concerns, as a well-educated professional Black woman who has intermittently found herself “hiding her Blackness” in order to be accepted in broader-cultured professional spaces, it has recently been brought to my attention that another “hiding your Blackness” phenomenon is more common among Black woman professionals than I was previously aware. That is, the navigating of internal fears, worries, and concerns surrounding dating or marrying a Black man who does not aesthetically or professionally match who outside others expect you to romantically partner with.

