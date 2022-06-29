ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Deer Rd. home a total loss after fire

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
An investigation is underway following an early-morning fire that destroyed a home.

Crews were dispatched to a home on Deer Rd. in Charlotte County around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Charlotte County fire officials say an automatic alarm inside the home alerted authorities to the fire.

The home was completely engulfed in flames which were spreading to an SUV parked outside. Six units including the county fire marshal initially responded. Mutual aid was given by two units from Punta Gorda Fire Department.

Investigators say the damage is extensive and "a total loss."

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire; a cause has yet to be determined.

