ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

The end of Roe has implications for abortion rights around the globe

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNQ0Z_0gPVYjeQ00
An abortion-rights activist holds up a flare outside the Constitutional Court in Bogotá, Colombia, in February.Fernando Vergara/AP

By Rachel Treisman

Some countries have taken unprecedented steps to expand access to abortion in recent years, but international rights groups have long warned that overturning Roe v. Wade could weaken abortion rights around the world, potentially leading some nations to adopt new restrictive laws.

As NPR's Ayana Archie and Joe Hernandez report:

Many countries are expanding abortion access

Ireland legalized abortion in 2019, Argentina legalized it in 2020, New Zealand decriminalized abortion in 2020 and Mexico's Supreme Court voted to decriminalize it last year. In February, Colombia's highest court legalized abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the Global Justice Center said in a joint brief that 60% of women of reproductive age live in countries where abortion is available.

"Only 26 countries, representing 5% of women of reproductive age, ban or prohibit abortion altogether," they wrote.

The brief adds that 34 of the 36 countries that the United Nations classifies as "economically developed" — including the U.S. — make abortions accessible. Poland and Malta were the lone exceptions.

The groups also note that the U.S. has signed several international treaties (including the U.N.'s International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights) that include the right to nondiscrimination; the right to be free from torture and other cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment; the right to privacy; and the right to life.

By restricting access to abortions, the organizations argue, people will be forced to seek out unsafe and unsanitary procedures — therefore jeopardizing their right to life.

But those looking to crack down on abortion could use the U.S. as an example

Human rights advocates say the reversal of Roe not only would damage the perception of the U.S. on the world stage, but also could lead some countries to adopt more restrictive laws of their own.

Licha Nyiendo, chief legal officer of the group Human Rights First, wrote in a statement after the draft opinion leak that such a move constituted a "step in a very dangerous direction for everyone in the United States and a frightening signal to authoritarians around the world that they can strip long-established rights from their countries' people."

Tarah Demant, Amnesty International's interim national director for programs, advocacy and government affairs, told NPR that other countries could point to the U.S. to legitimize their own restrictive policies.

Take Poland for example, she said: The country has faced criticism from the European Union for severely limiting abortion, but soon could argue that the bloc's close ally has done nearly the same thing.

"You're looking at an emboldened anti-rights movement," Demant said.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#The Constitutional Court#Npr#Supreme Court#The Global Justice Center#The United Nations#U N
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Country
Argentina
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
Elite Daily

These States Would Be Abortion Havens If Roe Falls

It's a scary time for Americans with a uterus. As the Supreme Court weighs a likely overturn on Roe v. Wade, states like Alabama, Georgia, and Missouri continue to crank out some of the country's most restrictive abortion laws. But while some anti-choice legislators are working hard to chip away at reproductive rights, others are working even harder to protect them. These 16 states' laws protect abortion, in case worse comes to worse, which is unfortunately looking extremely likely.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Supreme Court’s reversal of abortion rights is a ‘red alert’ to LGBT+ community

The US Supreme Court’s reversal of constitutional protections for the right to an abortion has raised fears among civil rights groups and LGBT+ advocates that its ruling could lead to challenges against marriage equality and other rights previously defended by the court.A decision to revoke abortion rights from the high court’s conservative majority on 24 June “puts at risk all the liberty and autonomy rights secured by decades of case law both before and after Roe v Wade ”, said Jennifer Pizer, the acting chief legal officer with LGBT+ rights group Lambda Legal.The opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The Next Abortion Battlegrounds

The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and concluded that the Fourteenth Amendment's Due Process clause does not protect a fundamental right to terminate a pregnancy. This will put an end to cases questioning whether a given set of abortion regulations constitute an "undue burden" on a woman's right to an abortion, but (as Ilya notes below) it will not put an end to abortion-related litigation.
U.S. POLITICS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy