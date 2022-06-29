Missing Huron woman hasn’t been seen in 3 weeks

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Holley Light.

They say neighbors haven’t seen her in 3 weeks. She was recently reported missing .

The sheriff’s office says they have no indication of foul play, they just want to make sure she’s okay.

She was last seen at her home in Huron. She is 5’4” with blue eyes and brown hair. She may be driving a black Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is asked to call (419)627-7553.

