Webb City, MO

Armed Robbery at Dollar General in Webb City, Mo.

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
Security footage of Armed Robber at Dollar General, 1510 S Madison, Tuesday night, June 28, 2022.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Tuesday evening just after 9 p.m. reports of an Armed Robbery at The Dollar General, 1510 S Madison, alerted officers of the Webb City Police Dept.

WCPD state, “Witnesses told officers that a white male entered the store and demanded cash from the employees.”

The suspect displayed a handgun and took an undetermined amount of cash.

  • DESCRIPTION
  • white male
  • black & green cap
  • face mask
  • blue long sleeved shirt
  • blue jeans
  • brown boots

The suspect fled the store northbound on foot.

If you recall anything from Tuesday evening or recognize the suspect in security photos, they ask you call the Webb City Police Department at 4176731911.

This suspect is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, call 911 if seen.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

