Armed Robbery at Dollar General in Webb City, Mo.

Security footage of Armed Robber at Dollar General, 1510 S Madison, Tuesday night, June 28, 2022.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Tuesday evening just after 9 p.m. reports of an Armed Robbery at The Dollar General, 1510 S Madison, alerted officers of the Webb City Police Dept.

WCPD state, “Witnesses told officers that a white male entered the store and demanded cash from the employees.”

The suspect displayed a handgun and took an undetermined amount of cash.

DESCRIPTION

white male

black & green cap

face mask

blue long sleeved shirt

blue jeans

brown boots

The suspect fled the store northbound on foot.

If you recall anything from Tuesday evening or recognize the suspect in security photos, they ask you call the Webb City Police Department at 4176731911.

This suspect is considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, call 911 if seen.

