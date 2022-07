Boys and girls from the Reach Out Summer Camp at the Imagine Charter School got to spend the morning of Friday, June 24th at Clermont’s Historic Village. Not only did they get to tour all the buildings and play old-time games, but they also got to meet Sunny the new therapy dog in training from Read to Sydney. In addition, the city of Clermont sent a backhoe, a fire truck, a police car, and a gentleman to tell them about safe drinking water.

CLERMONT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO