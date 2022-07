Jayson Tatum came in for a fair bit of criticism after the Boston Celtics lost in the NBA Finals, as he failed to have the sort of series that many expected him to, having been anointed as a superstar following the Celtics' run to get to the biggest stage. Many believe that Tatum has proved that he cannot be 'the guy' on a team thanks to his lackluster performances against the Warriors.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO