Chicago, IL

Not all city pools will reopen next week due to lifeguard shortage

By Christine Flores
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291K7R_0gPVTAYo00


CHICAGO — Some city pools will open next week, but there will be some limitations due to the ongoing lifeguard shortage.

In total, the city has 77 public pools and come July 5, less than half of them are opening back up. The official reopening date for city pools is July 5, which district officials rescheduled from June 2. City beaches opened as planned on May 27.

As a result of a staffing shortage, district officials have increased the incentive for new and existing lifeguards. New hires will receive a $600 recruitment bonus and a $500 referral for existing park district employees.

The pool at Portage Park is one of those 37 neighborhood pools that will be opening next Tuesday. In doing so, the park district announced access will be limited to some beaches because of a lifeguard shortage.

As scorching temps hit region, no relief at city pools due to lifeguard shortage

In a press release, the park district announced they were only able to hire 55% of the lifeguards needed to open facilities this summer. Because of this, they said portions of Calumet Beach and North Avenue Beach will be closed. Swimming at 12th Street Beach will be prohibited. this will then allow them to move lifeguards to the pools.

According to the Chicago Park District, the pools that are scheduled to open were selected based on things like geographical location, staffing requirements and availability, pool usage, capacity and access to public transportation.

Most pools will be open five days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A total of 21 beaches will remain open through Labor Day.

The park district says they continue to actively recruit lifeguards. The current hourly wage for lifeguards is $15.88 an hour.

In order to be considered for the job, applicants must be 16 years of age, be fully vaccinated, pass a skills test and be properly certified.

For more information on how to become a Chicago lifeguard, visit the Chicago Park District website .

The following pools will be opening next week:

  1. Austin Town Hall Park, 5610 W. Lake St. in the Austin community
  2. Avalon Park, 1215 E. 83rd St. in the Avalon community
  3. Avondale Park, 3516 W. School St. in the Avondale community
  4. Blackhawk Park, 2318 N. Lavergne Ave. in the Belmont Cragin community
  5. California Park, 3843 N. California Ave. in the Irving Park community
  6. Carver Park, 939 E. 132nd St. in the Riverdale community
  7. Chase Park, 4701 n. Ashland Ave. in the Uptown community
  8. Davis Square, 4430 S. Marshfield Ave. in the New City community
  9. Douglass, 1401 S. Sacramento Ave. in the North Lawndale community
  10. Eckhart Park, 1330 W. Chicago Ave. in the West Town community
  11. Ellis Park, 3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Douglas community
  12. Fernwood Park, 10436 S. Wallace Ave. in the Roseland community
  13. Fosco Park, 1312 S. Racine Ave. in the Near West community
  14. Foster Park, 1440 W. 84th St. in the Auburn Gresham community
  15. Gompers Park, 4222 W. Foster Ave in the North Park community
  16. Hale Park, 6258 W. 62nd St. in the Clearing community
  17. Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St. in the Englewood community
  18. Hayes Park, 2936 W. 85th St. in the Ashburn community
  19. Holstein Park, 2200 N. Oakley Ave. in the Logan Square community
  20. Homan Square Park, 3559 W. Arthington in the North Lawndale community
  21. Humboldt Park, 1400 N. Humboldt Blvd. in the Humboldt Park community
  22. Kennedy Park, 11320 S. Western Ave. in the Morgan Park community
  23. Lafollette Park, 1333 N. Laramie Ave. in the Austin community
  24. Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave. in the West Englewood community
  25. Mann Park, 3035 E. 130th St. in the Hegewisch community
  26. McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave. in the Bridgeport community
  27. McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd. in the McKinley Park community
  28. Nash Community Center Park, 1833 E. 71st St. in the South Shore community
  29. Norwood Park, 5801 N. Natoma Ave. in the Norwood Park community
  30. Ogden Park, 6500 S. Racine Ave. in the West Englewood community
  31. Piotrowski Park, 4247 W. 31st St. in the South Lawndale community
  32. Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave. in the Portage Park community
  33. Pulaski Park, 1419 W. Blackhawk St. in the West Town community
  34. River Park, 5100 N. Francisco Ave. in the Albany Park community
  35. Shabbona Park, 6935 W. Addison Ave. in the Dunning community
  36. Taylor Park, 39 W. 47th St.in the Grand Boulevard community
  37. Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St. in the South Deering community
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

