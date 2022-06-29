School Board to meet on Thursday

The Russell County Board of Education will hold a scheduled meeting on today at noon at the Russell County Schools’ ANC. The meeting will take place in Room 114 and include a check presentation from the recent Kevin’s Kids benefit concert for the family resource and youth service centers and will also include an executive session for the annual evaluation of Superintendent Michael Ford.
Russell County Hospital’s Board of Directors met earlier this week for their regular monthly meeting and made a couple of policy revisions that will affect employees. Here’s Scott Thompson, the healthcare facility’s CEO, on what changes were made…. Thompson also said the hospital’s wage scale was altered…...
Russell County Hospital CEO Scott Thompson discussed with the hospital’s board of directors this week the upcoming community lab draws after a hiatus due to COVID the past couple of years…. The hospital will be releasing more details in the coming weeks but the dates of August 1-12, excluding...
The Independence Day holiday brings the closures of government offices around the county. Both the city halls in Russell Springs and Jamestown will be closed Monday, July 4th, as will the Russell County Courthouse and the Russell County Judicial Center. All will reopen on Tuesday at their regularly scheduled times.
As a part of the ongoing effort to recover from December’s devastating tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday state funding would go to two counties to assist in their recovery efforts. The funding will come from the State Aid Funding for Emergencies, which the General Assembly approved during...
Lakefest will be taking place on the square in Jamestown today. Breakfast in the Park and opening ceremonies begin at 7 a.m. and the evening will conclude with country superstar Craig Morgan in concert at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. There are also plenty of events in between...
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (July 1, 2022) — U.S. 27 South is more colorful this Fourth of July weekend with the completion of three water tank murals at the City of Somerset Water Plant, the second phase of a beautification project commissioned by the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), Lake Cumberland Tourism and See Somerset Tourism.
SOMERSET, Ky. (June 29, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that the new alignments for Pin Oak Drive & Coin Road are scheduled to open next week on KY 461 in Pulaski County. On Tuesday, July 5, the newly aligned portions of Pin Oak Drive and...
With Independence Day almost here, it’s all about the boom boom boom with fireworks shows planned all over Mercer County this holiday weekend, including the return of Lights Over Herrington after a two year absence. But that’s hardly the only action in Mercer County this week, check out the listings below for more fireworks shows.
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
Martin Scott Fillippinie, of Russell Springs, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was 57 years of age. Born on September 26, 1964, in Somerset, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Arthur Lee and Jenny Holder Fillippinie. Scott was a former factory worker. He loved listening to music and playing the guitar. Scott also enjoyed riding around in his carand going out to eat with his mother. Scott was of the Pentecostal faith.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root proudly announces the graduation of Deputy Brian France from the Department of Criminal Justice Training- Police Academy class. The graduation was held Thursday at First Baptist Church in Richmond. Richmond is the home of the DOCJT Academy. The sheriff’s office command staff and several other deputies were in attendance. Deputy France has prior service with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office as a court security officer serving since 2020 and resides in Laurel County. He is married to Charlissa France with 2 children. Brian’s brother is also a Laurel County Deputy.
The majority of Kentucky is abnormally dry with a moderate drought across a large portion of the central part of the state and some of southern Indiana, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor and the National Weather Service. The northern and eastern most parts of Russell County are included in...
The Jamestown Police Department is reminding citizens that traffic will be blocked around the Jamestown Square beginning 6 a.m. Saturday and going through 2 a.m. on Sunday. Traffic will be blocked up to two blocks in each direction from the square. Police officers and other volunteers will be out assisting...
Rachel Denise West, age 54, of Columbia, KY passed away Tuesday, June 28 2022 at T.J. Sampson Hospital. She was born on Monday, September 18 1967, in Tacoma, Washington. Mother – Ruth Caporale Judkins, who has preceded her in death. Father – James Basey, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Survivors...
LONDON, KY (July 01, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an...
The annual Lakefest celebration on Monument Square in Jamestown gets underway today. The celebration kicks off with pageants today at 5 p.m. Then, a full slate of events happen Saturday, including the Mike Hill 5K and 10K runs. Sign-ups for the races can be found here. Breakfast in the Park...
A human skull discovered two years ago has been confirmed to be that of Jerry D. Rainwater, who was last seen on July 2nd, 2019 in Monticello. The skull was found in the Edwards Mountain area of Wayne County in early August of 2020, it was sent out of state for further testing and DNA results returned just last month confirm a match with Rainwater. The area was searched on more than one occasion with the skull being the only remains located. At the time of his disappearance, it was believed Rainwater was driving a silver minivan toward the VA Medical Hospital in Lexington or the Georgia-Florida state line to buy a vehicle. The case has been turned over to the Kentucky State Police for further investigation.
A two-vehicle wreck on South Highway 127 Thursday morning sent a Russell Springs woman to the hospital, according to Russell Springs Police. The wreck occurred at around 6:39 a.m. Thursday when a 2003 Chevy Pickup operated by 25-year-old Tristan C. Adkins of Jamestown struck a 2012 Kia Sportage operated by 57-year-old Monica Burke of Russell Springs.
Comments / 0