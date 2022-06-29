ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shirley Trucks, 87, Ash Flat (Roller)

Funeral arrangements for 87-year-old Shirley...

KTLO

Evelyn Hicks, 66, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Evelyn Hicks of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services. Evelyn Hicks died Tuesday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Bath & Body Works returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than two years after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Bath & Body Works is returning. The new store will be located in Caraway Plaza, between Petco and Rack Room Shoes. According to signs on the building’s front, the store is set to open in...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Lane on Red Wolf Boulevard back open following crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro crews have left the scene of a crash on Red Wolf Boulevard by the Arkansas State University Campus. The crash could be seen from our weather camera on top of Centennial Bank Stadium and showed the crash just south of Aggie Road. According to the...
JONESBORO, AR
KOLR10 News

Rocky Ridge Refuge offers a home to animals of all kinds

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ar. – Tucked back into the hills of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Rocky Ridge Refuge can best be described as a group home for animals.  Nearly 25 years ago a Watusi Bull named Lurch made a name for the refuge.  He broke the Guinness Book of World Records for Largest Horn Circumference.  “Lurch came […]
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Community in shock following late-night bomb scare

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is on edge following a late-night discovery, with some saying it could have been worse. On Thursday, June 30, the intersection of Highway 141 and 358 in Greene County was closed off after two pipe bombs were discovered in a stolen truck. The...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Dangerous sinkhole on the Spring River near High Falls

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot on the Spring River near High Falls. According to a report from Kait8 news, the infamous sinkhole near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Chief Rose said it’s...
HARDY, AR
KTLO

Dianne Louise Hall, 79, Flippin (Kirby)

Dianne Louise Hall of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away June 30, 2022, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 79. She was born November 4, 1942, in New London, Minnesota, the daughter of Walter and Thelma Norbie Hanson. She married Earl Hall on April 10, 1993 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She worked for Actronix and sold Avon. Dianne lived in Flippin since moving from Texas in 1975. She was a member of the Living Word Church. She enjoyed gardening, watching birds,and was known for being the house that children knew they were welcome.
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

Where to watch Fireworks Displays this weekend

In celebration of the Independence Day holiday, several firework shows are set to take place this weekend. On Sunday, the City of Flippin will host its 35th annual Flippin Fireworks Festival at Hickey Park. Day time activities include a bounce house and water slide for the kids, the wall of water by the Flippin Fire Department and a patriotic ceremony with presentation of the flags during the National Anthem.
FLIPPIN, AR
Kait 8

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, on Wideman Road near the Flat Rock Road intersection in Izard County.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KTLO

Baxter County Sheriff investigating stolen articles of mail

The Baxter County Sheriff’s office arrested a man early Thursday morning on a number of traffic and misdemeanor charges.A search was conducted of the vehicle which produced a quantity of mail from many different addresses in the Jordan, Salesville, Norfork and Mountain Home areas. The mail appears to have...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Fourth of July right around the corner, law enforcement warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot. The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Hardy...
HARDY, AR
Kait 8

Young motorcyclist killed in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:44 a.m. June 28 near the intersection of State Highways 115 and 117 in Smithville. The minor, who was not identified due to his...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Talk of the Town – June 29

Join us as we visit with Ricky Crawford & Mike Stockton about round 3 of Baxter’s FREE Summer Concert Series scheduled for July 2nd at 7:00pm in Hickory Park.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Not guilty plea entered by man charged with burning his own home

A man who is alleged to have burned the house he lived in because he wanted to rid the residence of imaginary people and then disappeared for a time appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. In early March, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery announced that 41-year-old Christian Gabriel Bolding...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

