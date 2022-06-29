Shirley Trucks, 87, Ash Flat (Roller)

Dianne Louise Hall of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away June 30, 2022, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 79. She was born November 4, 1942, in New London, Minnesota, the daughter of Walter and Thelma Norbie Hanson. She married Earl Hall on April 10, 1993 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She worked for Actronix and sold Avon. Dianne lived in Flippin since moving from Texas in 1975. She was a member of the Living Word Church. She enjoyed gardening, watching birds,and was known for being the house that children knew they were welcome.

