St. Louis is known for its "B" attributes — blues music, beer, baseball and barbecue — and the latter earned it the most recent bragging rights. A study from Lawn Starter names the Gateway City No. 1 for barbecue in America for 2022. St. Louis also came in at No. 3 for the most barbecue cooking teams in the top 25% of the past three BBQ World Series open contests.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO