Midway, AR

Clifford Gotaas, 66, Midway (Conner)

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifford Gotaas...

www.ktlo.com

KTLO

Dianne Louise Hall, 79, Flippin (Kirby)

Dianne Louise Hall of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away June 30, 2022, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 79. She was born November 4, 1942, in New London, Minnesota, the daughter of Walter and Thelma Norbie Hanson. She married Earl Hall on April 10, 1993 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She worked for Actronix and sold Avon. Dianne lived in Flippin since moving from Texas in 1975. She was a member of the Living Word Church. She enjoyed gardening, watching birds,and was known for being the house that children knew they were welcome.
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

MacLeod Legion team drops double header to North Central Arkansas

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team lost a pair of games at home Thursday night against North Central Arkansas. North Central Arkansas won the first game 5-1. Charlie Bailey started for Mountain Home, working 6 1/3 innings and allowing five hits with three strikeouts. In the second game,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Dangerous sinkhole on the Spring River near High Falls

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose warns of a deadly danger at a popular Northeast Arkansas vacation spot on the Spring River near High Falls. According to a report from Kait8 news, the infamous sinkhole near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020. Chief Rose said it’s...
HARDY, AR
City
Midway, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
KTLO

Talk of the Town – June 29

Join us as we visit with Ricky Crawford & Mike Stockton about round 3 of Baxter’s FREE Summer Concert Series scheduled for July 2nd at 7:00pm in Hickory Park.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

One man killed, one airlifted following Izard County crash

One man was killed and another airlifted to Little Rock following a crash in Izard County. Killed in the accident was 37-year-old Edward Laverne James of Horseshoe Bend. Thirty-six-year-old Mark Sutherland of Searcy was airlifted to a UAMS for treatment of his injuries. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office says the...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MacLeod to host North Central Arkansas Thursday

The Mountain Home MacLeod American Legion baseball team will have the second of three straight home outings on Thursday. MacLeod is set to welcome North Central Arkansas back to Cooper Park. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 5:30.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Sheriff stresses fireworks safety for Independence Day

With the Independence Day holiday coming up, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the importance of fireworks safety, especially with the dry weather the Twin Lakes Area has experienced in the month of June. Authorities are urging area residents to follow state regulations regarding use and discharge of fireworks.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Sheriff investigating stolen articles of mail

The Baxter County Sheriff’s office arrested a man early Thursday morning on a number of traffic and misdemeanor charges.A search was conducted of the vehicle which produced a quantity of mail from many different addresses in the Jordan, Salesville, Norfork and Mountain Home areas. The mail appears to have...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Request to lower bond for Mark Hodges denied

A Mountain Home man charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a minor appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-seven-year-old Mark William Hodges asked Circuit Judge John Putman to lower his $250,000 bond. Prosecutor David Ethredge said the state “strongly opposed” any reduction in the bond and Judge...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Eight area fire departments to receive wildfire suppression kits

LITTLE ROCK, AR  Eight fire departments in north central Arkansas will benefit after the Rural Fire Protection program, managed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, received $279,562 as part of the 2021 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant from the United States Forest Service to purchase and distribute 87 Wildfire Suppression Kits to rural volunteer fire departments. The kits include equipment and gear necessary for the safe suppression of wildfires and have been delivered to the volunteer fire departments.
NewsBreak
KTLO

Baxter Co. man who fled from law enforcement arrested in Kansas

A man who fled from Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Investigators June 20 has been hospitalized after crashing a motorcycle during a pursuit in Kansas. Thirty-seven-year-old J.D. Comstock suffered serious injuries in a crash near Sedan. Investigators state the pursuit lasted through four counties. Last month, investigators went to a...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Closing aruguments given in Ozark County woman’s murder trial; judge to decide fate

The fate of an Ozark County woman accused of killing her daughter nearly five years ago is now in the hands of Judge Calvin Holden following Thursday’s closing arguments. Rebecca Ruud is on a bench trial at the Greene County Courthouse in Springfield on charges of first- and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony in connection with the 2017 death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie.
OZARK COUNTY, MO

