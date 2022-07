A Pike Co man is facing several charges following a Wednesday morning theft complaint that resulted in a high-speed Police Chase. According to the Pikeville Police Dept. the insident happened just before 6 AM Wednesday, June 29 when Officers received a report about a man trying to steal tools out of the back of a pickup truck. When Officers arrived at the scene they found and confronted the suspect, identified as 40 year-old Travis Reynolds of Pikeville, who would take off in his car, leading Officers on a high-speed pursuit through Coal Run and onto Cowpen Road.

