Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia are all potential candidates to join the SEC, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Earlier this week, the college football landscape was shaken by the shocking move of UCLA and USC from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. That decision looks as though it will be the first of several realignment dominoes to fall, and the SEC isn't comfortable standing by while other conferences ramp up their numbers and firepower.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO