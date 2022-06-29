ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Van Window Smashed

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating a breaking & entering of a van that happened over the...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Man Breaks Into Home & Steals Dog

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man for breaking into a Framingham home and stealing a dog. On June 22, around 1:20 p.m. Framingham Police arrested Joel Figueroa, 27, who was listed as having no known address in the police log, was arrested and charged with breaking & entering daytime felony, larceny from building, and vandalism on property.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Man on Drug Possession

FRAMINGHAM – A man living at the Red Roof Inn was arrested on drug possession on Wednesday, July 28 by Framingham Police. An officer on patrol observed a man in an alley way with another man, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. After a brief investigation the officer found...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear Window#Framingham Police#Framingham
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Man Threatened Another With Knife Outside Catholic Church

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a report of an assault outside a catholic Church in Framingham Thursday night, June 29. “The reporting party observed a male at the dumpster near St. Tarcisius Church and asked what he was doing there. This led to an argument and at some point this male showed a knife,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

State Police Chase on 195 Ends in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN — State police have caught a suspect after he allegedly led troopers on a short, low-speed chase down three different SouthCoast highways — with a flat tire. Early reports indicate the pursuit started on Rt. 140 northbound at around 12:46 p.m. Thursday, according to Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Lt. Paul Sullivan.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Motorcyclist Struck by Car on Route 125 in Plaistow, NH

A motorcyclist was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by a driver charged with drunk driving on Route 125 in Plaistow. Matthew Wilson, 28, of Haverhill was driving south around 12:30 a.m. near the Plaza 125 shopping plaza when he was struck by a northbound vehicle making a left turn, according to Plaistow Police.
PLAISTOW, NH
fallriverreporter.com

23-year-old Massachusetts man indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman

A 23-year-old Massachusetts man has been indicted on several charges involving the homicide of a 20-year-old Massachusetts woman. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe has announced that a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for. Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm;...
FALMOUTH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Brick Thrown Through Downtown Business Window

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a “cement brick” thrown through a downtown Framingham business window around 3:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 23. The Rent-A-Center window at 19 Concord Street was shattered, said police. Police officers were notified of the incident by the store’s alarms. Police...
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police looking for suspect in afternoon bank robbery

Fall River Police are looking for a suspect in an afternoon bank robbery. According to Captain Barden Castro, yesterday, just after 3:30 p.m., officers and detectives responded to Rockland Trust Bank, 855 Brayton Avenue, due to a reported robbery. It was reported that a white male wearing a blue medical...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Commuter train terminates trip due to police presence

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA said that the Worcester Line train has terminated its trip near Natick Center due to police activity. The fire department is also on scene. MBTA announced that there will be an impact to those traveling on the line. No other information is immediately available.
NATICK, MA
harvardpress.com

MedFlight takes man hurt in tractor rollover to trauma center

A Bolton man suffered serious injuries last Sunday when the tractor he was driving rolled over on Ayer Road. A witness told police the tractor was headed north near Old Shirley Road when its front fork appeared to catch on the pavement, forcing the tractor to turn sharply and then flip onto its side. The tractor had no seat belt, police said, and the driver was thrown to the ground as the machine fell.
HARVARD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy