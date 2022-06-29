Framingham Police: Van Window Smashed

A Bolton man suffered serious injuries last Sunday when the tractor he was driving rolled over on Ayer Road. A witness told police the tractor was headed north near Old Shirley Road when its front fork appeared to catch on the pavement, forcing the tractor to turn sharply and then flip onto its side. The tractor had no seat belt, police said, and the driver was thrown to the ground as the machine fell.

HARVARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO