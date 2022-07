Could a dirty tumbler be making you sick? This doctor may have the explanation for why you've been feeling under the weather lately. Dr. Becky Campbell is a functional health doctor on TikTok. She shared what might be behind your summer cold this season. Apparently, those hot and cold tumblers are really good at trapping mold that isn't visible to the naked eye. The elastic band around the rim of the lid can sometimes contain hidden mold. She advised removing the band and the lid's slide enclosure to give each part a thorough cleaning. The doctor suggested using a half cup of distilled white vinegar mixed with a tablespoon of baking soda for the cleanse. "Just place the lid, the band and the slider in the bowl and let it soak". While some were shocked at the news, others had already been following the doctor's wisdom. "Mold factories. Soap and water also cleans them," a person commented.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO