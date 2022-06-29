ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liverpool MP condemns armed stop and search of two black men

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn MP has condemned a police force's decision to carry out an armed stop and search of two black men in Liverpool. Footage of officers stopping the men in Toxteth has emerged on social media, leading to criticism over whether it was "proportionate or necessary". Liverpool Riverside MP Kim...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Moment armed police swoop on two innocent black men in Liverpool after wrongly believing they were carrying gun as Labour MP accuses force of 'institutional racism' and 'profiling'

Police who swooped on two innocent black men in Liverpool have been accused of being 'institutionally racist'. Footage of the incident in Toxteth shows them being stopped by officers who aimed assault rifles directly at them. Merseyside Police say they had been called out to reports of a man carrying...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived. Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021. Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Rochdale grooming gang: Town 'will not heal until men deported'

Rochdale cannot start to heal until members of a grooming gang have been deported, the region's mayor has said. Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has urged the government to "get the right outcome" after a ringleader of the gang avoided deportation. Abdul Aziz, 51, was among nine gang members jailed...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Deliveroo driver fired for mocking woman over thrush cream

Deliveroo has said it will no longer work with a rider who filmed himself mocking a woman who had ordered some thrush cream. The motorcycle rider posted the film on social media after taking the medication to a woman in Cambridge. In a video he said: "Someone's got some problems...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Juror traumatised by murder trial evidence

A juror says she was so traumatised by evidence at a child's murder trial she suffered recurrent nightmares and was signed off work for more than a month. Five-year-old Logan Mwangi's mother, stepfather and a 14-year-old boy were given long sentences for his murder. The trial was paused several times...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman, 36, found in Ilford street dies after ‘horrific assault’ as murder investigation launched

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman who suffered an “horrific” assault died. Police were called to a seriously injured woman in Ilford in the London borough of Redbridge at 2.44am on Sunday.The 36 year-old victim was taken to hospital with critical head injuries and died later in the morning.Officers said the victim was attacked walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station at the time of the fatal attack.She was yet to be formally identified but her family have been contacted. No arrests had been made.Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Couple 'forced woman to work without proper pay'

A Lisburn couple have been handed suspended sentences for keeping an employee in enforced servitude. John Izekor, 36, and Precious Izekor, 29, kept their housekeeper and nanny in the dark about her immigration status and refused to return her passport or pay her an agreed rate. It is the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Revealed: 'Heartless' landlord kicking out a Ukrainian family-of-nine who fled their war-torn home for a new life in Britain after just a month is a married senior Royal Navy officer with two young children who has served in Afghanistan

The 'heartless' landlord kicking out a family-of-nine who fled their war-torn home for Britain after just one month is a Royal Navy officer and his wife, MailOnline can reveal. Maxim Hyryk and his wife Olga say they are baffled by their hosts' decision to forced them out of the two-bedroom...
WORLD
BBC

Man murdered teens who chased him in Brentwood, court told

A man stabbed two teenagers to death and injured a boy after he was chased into a car park, a jury heard. Frankie Watson, 20, is on trial accused of killing Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater, both 16, and injuring another boy in Brentwood, Essex in October. Mr Watson, of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

