A leopard went on a killing spree in northern India this past weekend, and is believed to have killed three kids in less than 48 hours. Rutba Manzoor, 10, is the most recent victim. Her body was found in the forest near her home. Her death comes after two separate incidents—the death of 12-year-old Shahid Ahmed, and the death of Muneer Ahmad, who was 15.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO