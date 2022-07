A housing lottery launched this week for 32 low-income units at a new development in the Bronx. Located at 661 Manida Street in Hunts Point, the 8-story building offers seniors newly constructed residences and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 80 percent of the area median income, or between $54,343 for a single person and $85,440 for a household of two, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,487/month studios to $1,583/month one bedrooms.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO