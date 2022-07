ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The body of a 73-year-old fisherman has been found in the Wolf River after he was reported missing on Monday night. Investigators said the man, a Shawano County resident, was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. that evening. His body was recovered around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man’s cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning. The drowning happened in the town of Wolf River which is northeast of Antigo.

