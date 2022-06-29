ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Text a cloud emoji to this number to float through L.A.'s sweet summer nights

By Steffie Nelson
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCVfH_0gPVLvJv00

It feels a little bit like joining a secret society — that is, if secret societies were open to everyone.

“Text a cloud emoji to this number,” instructs the Instagram bio of Floating , an L.A. collective presenting sound experiences in natural settings. Soon your phone is pinging a few times a week with invitations to events like a singer-songwriter performance at a historic art ranch in the San Gabriel Mountains, a new moon sound bath at a botanical garden in Pasadena or a ceremonial improvisation from a Mexico-based ethnomusicologist in Montecito Heights.

A recent Sunday at Storrier-Stearns Japanese Garden in Pasadena featured the Argentine DJ Barbarelle and the electronic composer Byron Westbrook enhancing the historic property’s already idyllic vibe.

As their ambient soundscapes filtered through the multilevel, leafy garden where turtles and koi fish swam through rock formations, attendees gathered on picnic blankets, settling under the dappled golden light. Some were families with children, who clearly relished exploring the space’s bridges and pathways. Other guests wandered in solo and found private spots for reading or meditating.

Floating’s eclectic events, which launched last August, are rooted in the healing power of nature and giving ourselves the opportunity to simply be . Founder Brian Schopfel, who faced “a crippling case of burnout” after working for years in commercial production, said that for him, being in nature was the fastest and most lasting path to recovery, so he wanted to help facilitate this kind of connection for others.

After starting Haven Nature Studio, a hilltop sanctuary in Montecito Heights with regular yoga and meditation classes, breathwork sessions, sound baths and musical performances, in 2020, he realized that sound-related activities drew the most people and repeat visits. He also personally enjoyed these events the most, because they were impossible to get wrong.

Schopfel partnered with musician Noah Klein, an L.A. native and certified naturalist, during that time. Klein had worked with local conservation groups like Outward Bound Adventures, Tree People and Heal the Bay, and was familiar with the L.A. park system’s many unknown or underused amphitheaters and gathering places. Klein helped crystallize the Floating concept by linking it to the practice of “deep listening”— a term coined by composer and UC San Diego music professor Pauline Oliveros to connect listening with healing and activism.

After organizing a few events on the Montecito Heights hilltop, they expanded Floating’s geographic and artistic footprint. Typically, Floating presents one to three events per week in a revolving roster of outdoor settings (the current tally since last August is 200).

Some of the locations, like the Malibu movie ranch where soul singer Jimetta Rose will perform July 3, or the Mayan revival-style courtyard of the Philosophical Research Society in Los Feliz that will host a July 14 celebration of Sun Ra, are rare collaborations.

Meanwhile, Bronson Canyon in Griffith Park has hosted performances by the local psychedelic, classical Indian-inspired collective Liberate Elemental Forces as well as the experimental duo Lucky Dragons. The queer ranchera singer San Cha, whose three-part Floating residency just wrapped up at the Audubon Center at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights, also brought her emotional, stunning show to the Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown, and the Storrier-Stearns Japanese Garden, all of which regularly welcome Floating folk.

Consistency was always part of the mission. “I think consistency is comforting and reassuring in and of itself,” says Schopfel. “It’s there for you like a therapist would be, or any sort of studio, or gym.”

The Floating business model offers two tiers of membership, $11 or $22 a month, which gives members the option to attend one or two events and receive 50% off all others. In addition to encouraging people to check out artists or spaces they might not know about, memberships also help support the staff. Drop-in donations are welcome as well, and Floating organizers say that no one is turned away if they can’t afford the suggested amount.

In the Floating space, the encouragement to just be applies to all forms of self-expression. “We are making a conscious effort to make it a place where people can come and feel like their identity is respected, and affirmed,” says May Rose Smeback, the group’s production manager, who identifies as nonbinary.

Schopfel makes an important distinction between “wellness” and actual well-being. He says, “I feel like wellness, as it is positioned in the marketplace, is very task-oriented and very tethered. … Well-being is about simply existing and enjoying the space around you, with no expectations. That is what we strive to create.” Although the initial seeds were planted pre-pandemic, COVID brought a more urgent need for safe outdoor gathering spaces where people could heal together.

The promise — and the fun — of Floating is that one day it hopefully will come to a park near you. Tate Chavez, who handles permitting, notes that what Floating is doing “is really in line with a lot of what these spaces’ fundamental goals are.” Most park managers are thrilled when something like an amphitheater, for example, is used for its original mission. Floating organizers are hoping to do beach events this summer but are still working out the logistics.

All events are listed on Floating’s website with detailed descriptions of the artists and the environments (and whether the event is pet-friendly). But getting on the text list is the best way to stay up-to-date. Every event is for all ages.

“If we step outside and try to pay closer attention to the environment or bioregion we inhabit, we start to place a deeper sense of care and attention in our surroundings. Then once we do that we fight to conserve,” says Klein, who leads Floating nature walks in Griffith Park.

For example, Arlington Gardens in Pasadena, a public botanical garden that includes a 48-tree orange grove, has subsisted on sales of its signature marmalade and private donations. Now, Floating’s weekly sound baths there have added a new revenue stream. The Floating team also is planning to help produce Arlington’s annual autumn fundraising gala this year.

Light Liu, Floating’s community platforms manager, describes each event as “a point in time. They’re beautiful and magical happenings, but they’re ephemeral.”

“You want to be present and absorb as much as you can and be a part of the gathering while it’s happening. Afterwards, you leave with a feeling, and the feeling stays.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laist.com

'I’m Worth It': How An Unhoused Woman Learned To Live Out Loud

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Sumaiyya Evans loves the studio apartment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
Saurabh

3 of the best Taco trucks in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. With residents from all over the world, Los Angeles County is renowned for its multicultural population. The individuals who live here also bring their local delicacies, which enriches the county's food culture and makes it more vibrant than ever before. The highest number of any racial group in Los Angeles County is Hispanic, which makes up 47.98% of the total population. Therefore, it should not be surprising that Mexican cuisine predominates in both high-end restaurants and on the county's streets.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Westbrook
Eater

Where to Actually Eat on Catalina Island This Summer

On a clear enough day from just about any vantage point with real elevation around Los Angeles, the coastline of Catalina Island is visible out in the Pacific. The wavy outline of the 22-mile-long island hovers just below the horizon, calling to those on the mainland the same way it has for centuries. As part of an archipelago of islands that cluster off the western edge of the United States mainland, Catalina is a unique, inviting place with a deep history that winds back through the Civil War, past the earliest Spanish and Portuguese sailors, to early Tongva people, who are said to have lived on what is technically named Santa Catalina Island more than 8,000 years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Irv’s Burgers Is Back And Two Schmucks At The Broken Shaker – Here’s What’s Popping Up

The historic Los Angeles roadside burger stand, Irv’s Burgers, reopens on Friday, July 1, in West Hollywood. Founded in 1946 on Route 66, Irv’s cheeseburgers have drawn in regulars Frank Sinatra & The Rat Pack, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. The shack was immortalized on Linda Ronstadt’s Living in the USA album cover. It closed in its original location in 2018, and in 2021, Lawrence Longo, founder of Off The Menu, partnered with previous owner Sonia Hong on a one-day, pop-up in celebration of National Burger Day and unveiled a new home for the beloved burger joint.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Taco Turf Wars: A Downtown Taquería Confronts Food Truck Posting Up Right In Front of Its Business

L.A.’s informal economy revolving around the city’s Taco Life is full of unwritten rules and mutual, street-level respect among both brick and mortar businesses, food trucks, and street vendors. Nonetheless, territorial conflicts do come up. A video posted on Pablito’s Tacos Instagram account over the weekend, showing Pablito’s World owner Danny Rodriguez confronting the workers of the Woody’s Grill taco truck, parked directly in front of Rodriguez’s new restaurant in Chinatown, has brought up the age-old question: How far from a brick and mortar restaurant should a mobile food business set up, in order to show respect?
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Emoji#Botanical Garden#Argentine
luxury-houses.net

This $16,500,000 Stunning Home in The Highly Coveted Hills of Bel Air has An Automotive Inspired Intelligible Shell

The Home in Bel Air is an unique residence in the highly coveted hills of Bel Air has an automotive inspired intelligible shell and was CNC milled from digital design now available for sale. This home located at 1254 Roberto Ln, Los Angeles, California; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Kirby Gillon (Phone: 310-729-9977) & Bryce Lowe (Phone: 424-303-1751) at Compass for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bel Air.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

14-year-old Nathan Edy Martinez reported missing from East LA

Authorities Friday were seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in East Los Angeles.According to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, Nathan Edy Martinez was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday near the 5100 block of East Sixth Street, near Garfield High School and Atlantic Boulevard.Nathan is described as a Latino boy who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Nathan or who knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the on-duty watch commander at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Mexican Restaurant Possibly Expanding Into Former Swingers Space

Bar Hermanito applies for an alcohol exemption sales permit for space at 802 Broadway in Santa Monica. There is news about the former Swingers location at 802 Broadway, near the corner of Lincoln, as reported by Toddrickallen.com. One of the blog’s readers, by the name of Helen, found a municipal...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
Complex

Cherry Opens New General Store in Los Angeles

The Cherry General Store is now open. This past weekend, Cherry opened the doors on its new store at 8475 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Per a press release, visitors can expect the new space to feature the brand’s Joyride collection, as well as a number of “lovingly curated” vintage pieces and items exclusive to the Los Angeles locale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
340K+
Followers
64K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy