SLIDELL - Five New Orleans teenagers were caught in Slidell and are accused of shooting a New Orleans Uber driver and stealing their car Tuesday. According to the Slidell Police Department, officers found the teenagers and the car near John Slidell Park hours after the driver was shot. Officers found three guns in the car and said they believe the group was waiting at the park, scouting for another victim to carjack.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO