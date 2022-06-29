ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hndS_0gPVLMrq00

Gainers

  • 2U TWOU shares rose 17.1% to $10.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $839.3 million.
  • Frontdoor FTDR shares increased by 6.32% to $23.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock rose 5.8% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.1 million.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares increased by 5.5% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares increased by 5.0% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million.
  • Tarena International TEDU shares moved upwards by 3.81% to $5.44. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.

Losers

  • Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock decreased by 17.6% to $2.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $127.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock decreased by 14.71% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $444.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 8.08% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Carnival CUK stock fell 7.44% to $8.71. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion.
  • Visionary Education Tech VEDU shares declined by 7.34% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $79.2 million.
  • Carnival CCL shares fell 6.68% to $9.64. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 588 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Akerna KERN's stock fell the most, as it traded...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares moved upwards by 38.8% to $0.62 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 65.2 million shares, making up 4427.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Consumer Discretionary#Pre Market Session#Frontdoor Ftdr#Phoenix Motor Pev#Tarena International Tedu#Bbby#Toughbuilt Industries#Carnival Ccl
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Shares Falling Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 1.64% to $136.95 Thursday afternoon. Shares of retail and consumer discretionary companies are trading lower during Thursday’s trading session after data showed a slowdown in U.S. consumer spending in May. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported real disposable personal income...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Dipping Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower after B of A Securities maintained bullish ratings on the stock but lowered its price targets. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained AMD with a Buy but lowered the price target from $160 to $110....
STOCKS
Benzinga

CNBC's Final Trades: Buy Coca-Cola And Health Care, Short These Two

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV. “You can still benefit from that defensive trade but not nearly as overbought as the classic utilities and staples defensive sectors,” Young added. Joseph...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1.59B In Stolen Funds In North Korea, Leading The World For Crypto-Related Cybercrime

With $1.59 billion in stolen crypto funds, North Korea heads the world as being the top location for cyberattacks and stealing of funds in crypto. What Happened: A recent report by Coincub revealed that North Korea has experienced 15 large-scale cybercrime incidents involving crypto, causing over $1.59 billion in stolen funds. These exploits are a result of a network of 7,000 hackers, constituting hacker collectives, such as Lazarus, and individual smaller-scale hackers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Which Mega-Cap Tech Stock Would You Buy First: Microsoft, Apple Or Amazon?

CNBC ran a survey Thursday asking investors which technology stock they would buy first at current levels. Here's a look at the results. What To Know: Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian weighed in on the group of mega-cap tech stocks that topped the list following the poll results.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Biopharmaceutical Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Apple, Starbucks, Nvidia And Microsoft

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX creates new possibilities via medicine to cure diseases and improve people's lives, and over the past year, marked gains in investors’ portfolios. Since July 2021, Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech and consumer discretionary stocks: Tesla Inc....
BOSTON, MA
Benzinga

Billionaire Beau Wrigley Faces Another Cannabis Lawsuit, This Time Worth $80M

Billionaire William “Beau” Wrigley Jr, heir to the Wrigley chewing gum fortune, is in a court battle over a failed deal with vertically-integrated marijuana company Parallel to buy six Chicago cannabis companies. Wrigley is already facing lawsuits over another failed deal – Parallel’s initial public offering via an...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Pentagon Warns Of Serious Threat To Global Economy From Blockchain Vulnerabilities

In the Pentagon’s latest report, they reveal numerous vulnerabilities on the blockchain. What Happened: The Pentagon has released a report titled “Are Blockchains Decentralized, Unintended Centralities in Distributed Ledgers.” The report reveals a plethora of worries about the crypto industry and other sectors, intertwined with blockchain technology, such as big tech, fintech, and security.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Do You Know Your Canadian Stock Market History?

On Friday, Canada celebrated its national day, in honor of Confederation, which took place on July 1, 1867. The date is a statutory holiday and the Canadian stock market was closed. Originally called Dominion Day, the official name of Canada Day was adopted in 1982 after the Canadian Act was...
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy