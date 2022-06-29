ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

State lawmakers aim to give L.A. a reprieve on housing deadline

By Liam Dillon
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCuzC_0gPVKYFX00
Construction workers walk past a building that is being refurbished as housing for veterans on the Veteran Affairs West L.A. campus. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

State lawmakers are aiming to give the city of Los Angeles and other cities in Southern California a reprieve on a deadline to rezone their communities to accommodate more homebuilding .

In legislation expected to be approved this week as part of the annual state budget, L.A. would likely have until fall 2024 to set aside land for a quarter-million new homes as required by its long-term plan for growth. The current deadline is this October.

If the city did not meet that target, it could lose access to billions of dollars in state affordable housing grants, significantly slowing the production of new homes for low-income and homeless residents at a time of increasing need.

The new legislation comes amid broad recognition among state and local leaders that L.A. didn't have enough time to complete its task.

These deadlines spring from a complicated state law that requires communities across California to plan for new growth every eight years to meet projected population increases and account for other factors, such as overcrowding, that indicate a need for more development. The process, known formally as the housing element, doesn’t require local governments to build or approve new housing, but mandates that they must zone sufficient land to meet the state’s housing goals.

Cities in Los Angeles County and five neighboring counties had faced a February 2022 deadline to get approval from the state for their housing blueprints. L.A. put forward a proposal that aims to reverse historic patterns of development and rezone wealthier, lower-density communities, such as those on the Westside and in the San Fernando Valley, to allow for more low-income housing. Housing experts widely praised the city's effort for identifying realistic sites suitable for construction.

But state regulators initially rejected the city’s plan , saying it didn’t provide sufficient strategies to invest in new parks or economic development in poorer neighborhoods, among other concerns.

That triggered the October 2022 deadline required by law to rezone the entire city to accommodate more than 250,000 new homes, a task that even state housing officials conceded was impossible to meet. The rezoning effort involves lengthy community outreach and environmental reviews, after which the L.A. City Council would have to approve the rezoning plan. This would have all had to happen amid a mayoral election — as well as City Council races.

The new legislation, which would take effect upon approval in both houses of the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature, gives cities that receive the state's blessing for their housing plans by this October until fall 2024 to complete their required rezoning.

Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica), who authored prior legislation with the strict rezoning schedules, said in a statement that the new bill "is a reasonable approach to addressing that timing issue while still ensuring that only jurisdictions that adopt a legally compliant housing element get relief in the form of additional time to rezone."

L.A. should not have a problem meeting the new deadline for state approval. Regulators have preliminarily given the OK to the city’s revised effort, and the City Council voted on the changes earlier this month.

Vince Bertoni, the city’s director of planning, cheered the deadline extension, saying it allows city leaders to execute what he called “the most bold housing strategy in the city’s history.”

“This legislation gives the city of Los Angeles and other jurisdictions the needed time to undergo a thoughtful planning process,” Bertoni said in a statement.

Other communities across Southern California, including Long Beach and L.A. County, could also benefit from the legislation and have their rezoning timelines extended if they get their housing plans approved by October. Nearly 180 cities — more than 90% of the jurisdictions in the six-county Southern California area — have not done so yet, according to state housing department data .

Should those communities garner approval by October, they’d also have until October 2024 to complete any required rezoning. If not, they’d need to finish their rezoning and get a state-approved plan before regaining access to the state affordable housing funds.

Cities in the San Diego and Sacramento areas also could see their rezoning timelines extended. But the bill would not affect those in the Bay Area, which are currently finalizing their housing plans to submit to the state.

Times staff writer Hannah Wiley contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

Tom Van Dyke
3d ago

500,000 new homes where the poser grid is already straining to keep the lights on, multiple water reservoirs are approaching dead pool levels... Their brilliance is just blinding..

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Raises Minimum Wage, Affecting Unincorporated SCV

Los Angeles County is set to raise its minimum wage, affecting the unincorporated areas of the Santa Clarita Valley starting Friday. Angelenos’ wallets are set to see an increase in the minimum wage from the previous $15 per hour to $15.96 dollars per hour, according to L.A. County officials.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

How Close Is LA County to the Return of Indoor Mask Rules?

An increase this week in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 raises the possibility that indoor mask rules will return in Los Angeles County, where the figure has see-sawed over the past few weeks, public health officials said Thursday. As of Thursday, there were 808 COVID-positive patients in county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
PLANetizen

California Approves Revised Los Angeles Housing Element

The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has officially approved the revised Los Angeles housing element, known as the Plan to House L.A., which the state rejected in February “after determining the plan did not include sufficient strategies for ‘affirmatively furthering fair housing.’”. As reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
SFGate

Californians to vote on 7 ballot measures this November

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will weigh in on seven ballot measures this fall, the fewest to appear on a statewide general election ballot since 2014. Thursday was the deadline to qualify measures for the November ballot. Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed that seven questions will appear in November. Six are ballot initiatives that supporters gathered enough signatures to place before voters and one was placed on the ballot by the state Legislature.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Housing#Affordable Housing#Low Income Housing#Deadlines#Politics State#Politics Legislative
foxla.com

Where Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed in LA County

LOS ANGELES - Fourth of July is just around the corner. With that being said, don't forget to check your local ordinance to determine what's allowed and what isn't when it comes to lighting up some fireworks for America's birthday. Under California Health and Safety Code Fireworks Penalties, Section 12700,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
avdailynews.com

JULY 1, 2022, LOW-INCOME TENANTS PROTECTED FOR NONPAYMENT OF RENT

Eligible LA County Renters Must Notify Their Landlord. Starting today July 1st , low-income tenants throughout LA County will regain protections from eviction if they can’t pay rent due to COVID-19. Low-income households in Los Angeles County will be protected from eviction for nonpayment of rent under Phase II of the County’s COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
californiaglobe.com

LA City Council Gives Final Approval of $25 Hour Wage Increase For All Private Hospital Workers

The Los Angeles City Council gave a final vote on an ordinance Wednesday to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour throughout the city. The increase, which will affect all workers in the hospital and not just healthcare workers, has been under discussion since the early days of the pandemic. Due to the increased risk of COVID-19, many leaving positions during the great resignation, as well as the increased difficulty of hiring and retaining employees due to many feeling washed out and under appreciated during the pandemic, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers (SEIU-UHW) union began collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage for workers at private hospitals to $25 an hour last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Despite Voter Approval, LA County Has Slow Rolled Measure J Implementation

In 2020, Los Angeles County voted Measure J into law with 57% of the county in support. The historic measure advocated for a major county budget shift, reallocating money away from the carceral system (jails, prisons, etc.) and directly toward community-based organizations (CBOs) and county resources. Per the measure, 10% of the county’s unrestricted funding would go toward community services annually, reaching $1 billion in funding by June 30, 2024.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

700,000 undocumented immigrants to be covered in California's Medi-Cal expansion

CALIFORNIA, USA — The new state budget announced by Governor Gavin Newsom includes plans to expand Medi-Cal coverage to more undocumented Californians. The new expansion will include those ages 26 to 49 and is expected to begin no later than Jan. 1, 2024. The expansion is predicted to cost $2.6 billion annually. Health advocates said about 700,000 more people will now qualify for the program – the largest group of undocumented residents in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
340K+
Followers
64K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy