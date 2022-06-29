ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Amazon To $140? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yNj5_0gPVKK8b00
  • Barclays cut NIKE, Inc. NKE price target from $140 to $125. Nike shares fell 0.6% to $102.17 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lowered Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI price target from $63 to $30. Bath & Body Works shares fell 5.5% to $27.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Crown Castle International Corp. CCI from $204 to $183. Crown Castle International shares slipped 2.8% to close at $168.59 on Tuesday.
  • Wolfe Research cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $145 to $140. Amazon shares dropped 0.4% to $106.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital reduced JOANN Inc. JOAN price target from $10 to $8. JOANN shares fell 1.7% to $8.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock, Inc. BLK price target from $719 to $675. BlackRock shares fell 0.5% to $626.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised Trip.com Group Limited TCOM price target from $29 to $32. Trip.com shares rose 4.4% to $28.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group cut the price target for Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT from $12 to $5. Cognyte Software shares fell 3.1% to $4.44 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC lowered price target for Altice USA, Inc. ATUS from $15 to $11. Altice USA shares rose 2.2% to close at $9.24 on Tuesday.
  • B of A Securities reduced the price target on Teradyne, Inc. TER from $140 to $110. Teradyne shares fell 3.2% to $92.19 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

Apple's biggest product line is set for healthy growth, and the company also has additional catalysts that could come into play. Two massive markets could supercharge Amazon's growth in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Altice Usa#Barclays#Nike Inc#Nke#Nike#Jp Morgan#Bath Body Works#Wolfe Research#Amzn#Loop Capital#Joann Inc#Keefe Bruyette Woods#Citigroup#Isi Group#Cognyte Software Ltd#Cgnt#Altice Usa Inc#Atus
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Calls These Companies 'Super Shady and Unethical'

In his spare time, when he’s not running Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
shefinds

Costco Just Gave An Update On Their Membership Fees

Costco recently gave an update on their membership prices. The store says that while a change in price can be expected in the future, their fees will remain the same for the time being—what a relief!. The popular, membership-based warehouse store has been making changes left and right recently....
RETAIL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
54K+
Followers
144K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy