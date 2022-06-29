Off-duty police officer hit, killed by vehicle near The Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said an off-duty officer with another agency was hit and killed by a vehicle while working traffic duty at a construction zone near The Domain early Wednesday morning.

The Austin Police Department identified the officer as Jeffrey Richardson, 35, of the Poteet Police Department. Poteet is south of San Antonio.

Lindsay Smith, 26 (Photo: Austin Police Department)

Richardson was taken to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, where he later died, APD said.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Lindsay Smith, was arrested and charged with intoxication assault. Smith is in custody at Travis County jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Her bond was set at $250,000.

An attorney for Smith wasn’t listed in records. KXAN will update this story if that information becomes available.

APD said the Smith stayed at the scene. Investigators performed a sobriety test and conducted a warrant for her blood sample.

APD said the crash happened on the northbound service road of MoPac near Domain Boulevard around 2:15 a.m.

The northbound service road shut down around 4 a.m. near Domain Boulevard and Alterra Parkway. The road reopened just after 7 a.m.

Car hits off-duty officer near the Domain (KXAN/Julie Karam)

Car hits off-duty officer near the Domain (KXAN/Julie Karam)

The 100 Club of Central Texas activated the Survivor Fund for Richardson’s family Wednesday. Donations can be made online or by mail to the club’s office at 3200 Steck Ave., Suite 240, Austin, Texas 78757.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.