Ada Township, MI

New social district kicking off in Ada Village

By Candace Monacelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
Social districts became popular in downtown areas throughout the pandemic and now there’s another town to add to the list. Ada kicks off its new social district Wednesday night!

Every Wednesday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. until August 31 st you can enjoy an adult beverage while walking around downtown Ada. All you have to do is head to one of the 7 participating restaurants and order your favorite cocktail to then enjoy within the social district commons area.

For more details on Ada Village’s new social district log on to the Ada Business Association Facebook page here .

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

