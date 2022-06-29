ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Scottsdale Republican, Glendale Democrat blast state budget signed by governor

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0um4vN_0gPVJXP100

PHOENIX - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a $15.6 billion budget Wednesday that doesn’t account for another $2.3 billion of real spending, a move designed to keep the state from having to give back some federal aid.

On paper, that $15.6 billion figure reflects the general fund. That has historically been the account that is supposed to finance state operations.

But the actual spending plan for the new fiscal year that begins July 1 is closer to $17.9 billion.

That was accomplished by directing the state treasurer to directly transfer about $1 billion in sales tax receipts not into the general fund but instead directly to the state Highway Fund for road-construction projects, including $400 million to widen Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and the south edge of Chandler. That move, unprecedented in budgets for at least four decades, keeps those dollars out of the general fund - and off the books.

Also off the general fund books with that same maneuver is about $544 million in border funds, about half of that for some border wall or other physical or electronic barrier.

So is $334 million for water projects and a $425 million deposit into the state’s “rainy day” fund.

But the bit of financial sleight of hand for the first bipartisan budget in more than a decade, is not done for political reasons to make voters think the state is spending less than it actually is.

Instead, it comes as Arizona has to justify to the federal government that it has properly spent COVID relief cash, much of which was earmarked for public education.

In agreeing to take money from the American Rescue Plan Act, state officials signed documents which require Arizona to at least spend the same percentage of its budget on K-12 education as it did, on average, in the 2017 through 2019 fiscal years, prior to the outbreak. That “maintenance of effort” figure, according to documents obtained by Capitol Media Services, is 54.5 percent.

So if the state has a $17.9 billion budget, that would mandate the state spend at least $9.75 billion this coming fiscal year on education. But putting $2.3 billion of that outside the budget - calculating the state’s maintenance requirement on a $15.6 billion figure - reduces that to about $8.5 billion.

And that just happens to be the amount of K-12 spending that the governor’s office says is in the new budget.

House Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, said if they had not put the budget together this way - keeping $2.3 billion out of the official general fund budget - the state would have had to add an extra $1 billion or more to K-12 spending. He said a similar maintenance of effort requirement on higher education would have forced legislators to boost university and community college funding by $100 million.

And that, he said, was a higher ongoing commitment “than we were willing to make.”

Toma said, though, that structuring the budget like that is justified because everything in that $2.3 billion list is one-time spending, like the road projects and border barrier.

He said there was no reason for the state to have to count those dollars as part of the budget and then have to compute them into what had to be spent on education so as not to run afoul of the federal grant provisions.

Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, said the maneuver wasn’t hidden from her and other Democrats. And she voted for the budget.

But she said that doesn’t make it right.

“This is your typical gimmicks and sleight of hand,’’ Rios said.

“Any way conceivable to avoid putting extra money into K-12, they will find a way to do it,” she said. “So it is pretty sneaky.”

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said there was nothing nefarious about the plan.

But that’s not how Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, who voted against the budget, sees it.

“By having such an expensive budget, it was going to change what we had to set aside for K-12,” she said. “This is a shell game.”

She is not alone in that analysis that the off-budget spending is designed to keep the feds from taking back some of that ARPA money.

“Using that maneuver, to me it’s just clear that they are they are either worried about that final tally in whatever that calculation’s going to be, or they’re just intentionally just trying to get around it,” said Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale.

He didn’t vote for the budget, either, saying at least part of the reason was because of the transfers that took that $2.3 billion out of the budget.

“Even in the better case scenario, even if they are just worried that they might just come up to it, that’s not an ethical way to do it, either,” Quezada said.

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, who voted for the spending plan, had a slightly different take.

“There does appear to be some aspect that money was moved around in order to have creative budgeting,” he said. And Bolding said there are things in the final plan which Democrats did not want.

But he said that, however the budget was crafted, the $17.9 billion spending plan was “setting the right direction for the state of Arizona.

“Ultimately we do think that, in this budget, the good outweighs the bad,” he said.

No one from the governor’s office would comment.

Aside from the off-budget items, the newly signed budget includes a $330 million cut in state property taxes, $329 million more in base support for K-12 education, $100 million more for special education and an extra $50 million for school resource officers or counselors.

There also is a 10 percent raise for all state employees, the first in more than a decade, though those working for the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections will get more.

The budget also makes a $60 million deposit into the Housing Trust Fund and provides $15 million in grants to community colleges and universities to expand their nursing programs.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

On Salmon’s Exit, Founder of Arizona’s State House Freedom Caucus Urges ‘Principled, Stalwart Conservatives’ to Support Kari Lake for Governor

In the wake of Matt Salmon’s exit from the Republican gubernatorial nomination race, State Representative Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek) – founder of the Arizona Legislature’s House Freedom Caucus – issued a statement urging the former state representative’s supporters to switch their support to Kari Lake.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona governor signs bill directing $335M to build border fence

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Thursday that directs $335 million in state cash to construct virtual or physical fencing along the border with Mexico, part of a $564 million border security funding package that is the most ever spent by the state. The fencing legislation does...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona top prosecutor says territorial law banning abortion is in effect

The four Republican candidates for Arizona governor squared off in the only televised primary debate. Arizona top prosecutor says territorial law banning abortion is in effect. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says abortion is illegal in Arizona right now unless the mother's health is in danger. MCAO fires top prosecutor who...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Rios
Person
Doug Ducey
KGUN 9

Republican candidates face off in Arizona governor forum

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican candidates Kari Lake, Karrin Taylor Robson, Paola Tulliani Zen and Scott Neely took to the debate stage Wednesday evening in the race to become the GOP candidate for Arizona governor. Lake and Robson are largely considered the front-runners in the race. The candidates discussed a...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Republicans square off in raucous Arizona governor debate

Four Republican candidates for governor have squared off in a raucous debate for the first and only time ahead of the Aug. 2 primary. Development attorney Karrin Taylor Robson called for leaving behind the 2020 election and focusing on the future. Former news anchor Kari Lake doubled down on the...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Highway Fund#Casa
starvedrock.media

Property tax exemptions amendment to appear on Arizona ballot

The Arizona State Legislature voted last week to place a constitutional amendment regarding property taxes on the ballot in November. The amendment, introduced by Sen. J.D. Mesnard (R-17) and Sen. Vince Leach (R-11), would consolidate the property tax provisions within the Arizona Constitution into a single provision, as well as allowing the legislature to set certain property tax exemption amounts and qualifications. This includes property tax exemptions for certain individuals, such as widows and widowers, those with disabilities, and disabled veterans, as well as for property used for trade, business or agriculture.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
allaboutarizonanews.com

22 Indicted After Phoenix-Area Takedown

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced today that the following individuals are in custody following the return of a 70-count indictment by a federal grand jury against 22 Arizonans, including:. Marcus Wayne Wesley, 35, of Phoenix, Arizona. Jesus Salazar, 24, of Avondale, Arizona. Philip Nathaneal Austin,...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert enacts first stage of water management plan

Gilbert is the latest Valley municipality to activate the first stage of saving water during a worsening drought, namely through educating businesses and residents on how to voluntarily conserve. The Town, which also will increase its efforts to reduce municipal water usage, signaled in May its intent to implement the...
GILBERT, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy