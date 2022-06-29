ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rain expected in Gulf as Plains temperatures crank up

By Janice Dean
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like summer for much of the country on Wednesday. Parts of the Plains will feel temperatures 20 degrees above average. A slow-moving system in the Gulf will bring...

