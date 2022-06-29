Rain expected in Gulf as Plains temperatures crank up
It feels like summer for much of the country on Wednesday. Parts of the Plains will feel temperatures 20 degrees above average. A slow-moving system in the Gulf will bring...www.foxnews.com
It feels like summer for much of the country on Wednesday. Parts of the Plains will feel temperatures 20 degrees above average. A slow-moving system in the Gulf will bring...www.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0