APD: Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash the area of Central Ave. and Tingley Dr. just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Police say when officers arrived they found two people dead from their injuries and two other people were taken to the hospital, their condition is not known.

Officials say due to new information, the incident is now being investigated as a homicide and APD’s homicide unit is now investigating. No other details are available. KRQE News 13 will update as new information is available.

APD is also investigating a shooting near Central Ave. and Pennsylvania St. Tuesday night. APD says around 10:22 p.m. they received a call about a man who was possibly shot. When officers arrived on the scene they found a dead body on scene. No other information on that shooting is available at this time.

