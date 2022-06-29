ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD: Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wRQxn_0gPVHvSl00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash the area of Central Ave. and Tingley Dr. just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Police say when officers arrived they found two people dead from their injuries and two other people were taken to the hospital, their condition is not known.

Plea deal rejected for repeat DWI offender, case headed to trial

Officials say due to new information, the incident is now being investigated as a homicide and APD’s homicide unit is now investigating. No other details are available. KRQE News 13 will update as new information is available.

APD is also investigating a shooting near Central Ave. and Pennsylvania St. Tuesday night. APD says around 10:22 p.m. they received a call about a man who was possibly shot. When officers arrived on the scene they found a dead body on scene. No other information on that shooting is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 11

Kevin Burgess
2d ago

There's enough blame to go around. From the mayor to the police and sheriffs departments being bogged down all the way to the city counselors. This city has just gotten more unsafe and dangerous to just go out, much less just exist within our own homes. We have given the criminals rights and "passes" do the detriment of everyone else in the city. Until those in charge stop talking out of both sides of their mouths and take actual action, nothing will ever change, but get much worse.

Reply
9
Elaine Baca
2d ago

If they were murdered, that makes 7 or 8 murders in the city in the past 4 or 5 days. Keep it up, Keller, bringing in more and more homeless and illegals. What became of your vow to make this city safer??? IT'S GOTTEN WORSE!!!!!!

Reply(7)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating crash on I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon on the westbound on-ramp from I-40 to Atrisco Vista. Officials say the onramp is closed. No other information is available at this time.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD asks for help identifying teen crash, homicide victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying two teenage girls killed in a homicide early Thursday morning. APD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Central and Tingley around 12:30 a.m. Two girls between the age of 14 and 18 were found dead in the car. One was 5’1″, 124 lbs. with reddish-brown […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman with history of fleeing in stolen cars pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Christensen has a history of fleeing from police in stolen cars. Friday, she pleaded not guilty in her latest case. Christensen is accused of being caught in a stolen car near the Albuquerque downs in June. Police say she ran red lights, wove through traffic and it took spike trips to finally […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Albuquerque residents follow drunk driver through neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after a fight that started with his girlfriend, then became a whole neighborhood’s problem. People living in a neighborhood near Isleta and Rio Brave told deputies someone in a grey truck had been speeding up and down their street all day long.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of northeast Albuquerque murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Wade is accused of shooting and killing Dustin Banteah at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex. Friday in court, Wade pleaded not guilty. According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the 32-year-old Wade fighting with a girl in his apartment when they went to check on her. They say Wade and Banteah walked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell PD build case against suspected serial car burglar

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Police Department has arrested a suspect they believe to be connected to at least 10 car burglaries that happened between June 26 and 29. They say the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, June 29, on vehicle-burglary warrants from two other New Mexico counties. Through surveillance video, police saw the suspect […]
ROSWELL, NM
KOAT 7

Crews responding to fire in Albuquerque Bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews are responding to a fire in Albuquerque's bosque near the Rio Grande and Bridge. Smoke can be seen throughout the city. Details are limited at this time. KOAT has a crew on the way to the scene. We will provide updates as they become...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police to expand newer digital intelligence unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newer police unit, dedicated to gathering digital evidence from cell phones, websites, and other electronic devices is on the verge of expanding in the Duke City. Albuquerque Police announced Thursday it will soon add several new analysts to its its Digital Intelligence team, a key part of the city’s push to solve […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dwi#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Man accused of getting violent while shoplifting in the Metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryl Clark is accused of getting violent with security and shoplifting from stores in multiple robberies. The 30-year-old is accused in at least eight robberies between August and April of this year at several Walmarts and Target stores in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Los Lunas. Officials say he stole nearly $33,000 at Target […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Semi ablaze on I-40 off-ramp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A semi-truck burst into flames on the I-40 off-ramp at Atrisco Vista earlier Friday. Sky News was there to capture the scene. Details are limited but video shows the truck was completely destroyed. Smoke coming out of the trailer was also seen by Sky News. It is not yet known what caused the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Man accused of pulling gun on store employees pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frank Romero, 29, is accused of pulling a gun on two Walmart employees. Friday in court, Romero pleaded not guilty. According to the criminal complaint, Romero and a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with his child. Police say he and Ogaldez stole […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three more charged in connection to Albuquerque man’s 2020 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three more suspects are now being charged for their alleged role in the murder of a man at an Albuquerque apartment. Brianna Archuleta is accused of orchestrating the murder of her friend’s boyfriend, Benjamin Moore, in January 2020. Police say Archuleta’s friend told her that Moore had abused her. They say Archuleta and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque removes speed camera after thieves strike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque installed one of their speed enforcement cameras along Lead and Cornell about two weeks ago and already it’s been stolen. Neighbors say it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. “I didn’t think they were going to last. To begin with, they are just […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man involved in shootout with police pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police in 2019 pled guilty Wednesday. Dominic Detwiler got into a shootout with police in April 2019, after officers responded to a home invasion at an apartment complex near Copper Ave. and Vermont St. According to police, April 18, 2019  just before 9 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man charged with robbing mail carriers takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cisco Causas-Alires, the man charged with robbing three mail carriers at gunpoint, has taken a plea deal. According to court documents, Causas-Alires first robbed a mail carrier in November 2020 and forced him to hand over his keys, phone, and mail. A month later, Causas-Alires robbed two other mail carriers, even demanding […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP checkpoints out in force during July

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, New Mexico State Police announced they would be conducting sobriety checkpoints across all counties in July. Saturation patrols as well as registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints will also be in effect. Meanwhile, Bernalillo County will continue its “Take a Ride On Us” program over the 4th of July holiday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy