ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Review

By Tom Marks
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlright, let’s do this one more time: you are a hunter, and monsters are threatening your adorable little town. You’re given a quest list full of creatures to track down and turn into funny hats, and you’ll do just that until the townsfolk are safe, your build is optimized, and your...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Classic RPG Rogue Trader Will Explore More Than Just the War in Warhammer 40,000

Casting ‘magic’ in the Warhammer 40,000 universe is incredibly risky business. A psyker (see: space wizard) must draw their power from the Warp, a volatile dimension that’s home to daemons and chaotic gods. As such, every spell, no matter how trivial or powerful, comes with the chance of injury, insanity, demonic possession, or death. In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the upcoming RPG from Owlcat Games, you’ll have to weigh up that risk every time you consider eviscerating a foe with your mind.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stuntfest - World Tour - Announcement Trailer

Stuntfest - World Tour is headed to PC in 2022. Check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming game that combines racing, crashing, and destruction with an aimed ejection mechanism, where 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Sunbreak Review#European#Japanese
IGN

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Is on Sale for $39

Here’s an excellent deal for fans of classic Nintendo games. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is on sale for $39.97 at both Amazon and Walmart, which is pretty good considering it normally costs $49.99. It’s an adorably pocketable device that functions both as a retro gaming machine and a clock. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils the 'Development Bible' But is Too Good to Be True

Grand Theft Auto VI has been the most hyped up title to date and the players just cannot wait to learn more about this game. Rockstar Games absolutely smashed it out of the park with GTA V and they will be looking to take it to the next level with the sixth instalment to the series. Through the latest revelation we have learned that a gigantic leak has just surfaced for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Codes

This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Capcom
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning Trailer Reveals 2023 Release for The MMORPG Mobile Game

There are two new Avatar properties on the horizon and the players just cannot contain their excitement for either one of them. Avatar: The Way of the Water, the much-awaited sequel, is all set to come to theatres in 2022 and Avatar: Reckoning is the huge MMORPG game that is being developed for Android and iOS devices. Avatar: Reckoning just dropped a new trailer and it has got all the people buzzing about it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

These Harry Potter Minecraft Builds From 2012 Are Still Cool

The following incredible Minecraft builds come from the rich world of Harry Potter. Hogsmeade, Azkaban and of course plenty of amazing renditions of Hogwarts itself have all been faithfully recreated by Harry Potter superfans. Is this list from 2012? Maybe. Is it still cool? Definitely. 1. Harry as Pixel Art...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: 20% Off Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda, $9 Ninja Training Sword, Free Audible Subscription

Today you can score the lowest price ever on a great retro piece of gaming hardware; the Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda system is 20% off only at Walmart. In other deal news, score 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited or 3 months of Audible Premium Plus for free ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Grab an Alienware Aurora RTX 3080 gaming PC for under $1700, or pick up an RTX 3080 GPU standalone for only $769.99.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Esther Winchester

Esther Winchester is the only boss you will face in a flying battle in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course. You’ll need to make some progress through the DLC to unlock it. In this guide, we’ll explain the boss’ moves and give you tips for the battle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Start The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the first and only DLC available in Cuphead. Before you access it, you need to have some progress in the original game. Follow our guide to know how to start playing Cuphead’s DLC. Below, you can check the links on how to play this...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: Save On Elden Ring, OLED 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and More

If you still haven't jumped on the Elden Ring hype train, today is a great day to change that, as the game and preorders for its strategy guide are on sale. And, if you're in the market for a new OLED TV, today is a good day to jump on one. The Sony A80J 55" OLED 4K TV is down to the lowest price we've ever seen for a new 55" OLED TV from either LG or Sony. If you want something smaller, for example as a gaming PC monitor, the LG C1 48" OLED 4K TV is down to under $800. That's as phenomenal price for one of the best gaming monitors on the market. In other deal news, grab a Monster Hunter Rise pro controller before it's gone, score a WD P10 2TB portable game drive for only $39.98, the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for only $399, or a 1TB PS5 SSD for only $110.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mortimer Freeze

Mortimer Freeze is a boss fight in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course. To access this battle, you’ll need to finish some other bosses in the DLC. In this guide, we’ll explain the boss’ moveset and give you tips against it. If you are looking for other...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

8 Best Minecraft House Ideas

One of the fundamental parts of your Minecraft experience is building your forever home. You might be focused on the basics, such as building cute houses (we see you, cottagecore), and simplicity may be key for you. On the other hand, you could be the type to continually expand and use your home as a canvas to display the extent of your travels. Either way, if and when you're stumped for ideas on how to add a flourish to the bland and stereotypical wooden four walls approach, you can start here from our list of 8 favorite Minecraft House builds.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Glumstone The Giant

Glumstone The Giant is one of the first two bosses you can face in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course. You can face him at the very beginning of the DLC. This guide will explain the boss’ moves and give you the best recommendations for your victory. If you...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

7 Minecraft Kitchen Ideas to Enhance Your Builds

Despite food playing such a big role in Minecraft, few people go out of their way to design a fully furnished kitchen for their homes. Whilst they don’t serve any literal functional purpose, it does allow for a higher level of RP, and also means that you can dedicate specific areas of your home to certain tasks. Do you want to have visitors and host people over a long table, GoT style? Do you want a basic, cute kitchen all to yourself?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS5 & PS4), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4) , and Arcadegeddon (PS5 & PS4). Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three game will be made available at no extra cost to...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy