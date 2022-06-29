ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Grandma took her grandbaby — and cocaine stash — to prison visit, Florida cops say

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A touching prison visitation moment turned into an outlandish drug bust, after guards realized a Florida woman and her infant grandchild were smuggling cocaine and heroin, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Sunday, June 26, at the DeSoto Correctional Institution in Arcadia, and investigators say grandma had more drugs stashed in her car. The prison is about 90 miles southeast of Tampa.

The woman was arrested and the baby was taken by the Department of Children and Families for “care and safe placement,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Among the charges the woman faces are accusations of child abuse, officials said.

Detectives say the 44-year-old suspect was carrying “100 grams of cocaine and heroin” during her prison visit.

“Thankfully DCI officers conduct thorough searches of visitors and the contraband was located,” the sheriff’s office said.

“An additional 687.7 grams of heroin and cocaine were located in her vehicle … along with the baby’s car seat and essentials.”

Investigators did not report who the suspect intended to visit or whether the baby was used to help hide the drugs.

The suspect was taken to the DeSoto County Jail “where she was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, child abuse/neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia,” the sheriff’s office said. “She is currently held without bond,” officials said.

In total, the woman was in possession of “almost 800 grams (two pounds) of heroin and cocaine,” the sheriff’s office said.

‘Large scale’ Florida bar brawl ends with multiple people knocked out, cops say

Youths stranded in dark on Florida river feared alligators circled them, deputies say

Pastor accused of engaging in sex act on Starbucks patio in Florida, deputies say

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desoto County, FL
Crime & Safety
Arcadia, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Arcadia, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Drug sting nets 54 arrests in Punta Gorda

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 50 people have been arrested in a six-month drug sting operation in Punta Gorda, authorities said. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics unit conducted “Operation Poisonous Fruit,” resulting in the arrest of 54 people suspected of selling and delivering fentanyl or methamphetamine.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cocaine#Florida Bar#Smuggling#Stash#Dci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville residents have mixed reactions to new Florida law that can ticket drivers playing music too loud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mixed reactions came pouring in from Jacksonville residents about a new noise ordinance that went into law on Friday. Florida statue 316.3045 prohibits loud music that’s plainly audible within 25 feet. This law will allow law enforcement officers to give tickets to drivers playing music too loudly in their cars. The law will also allow officers to ticket drivers for playing music too loudly in areas around churches, schools or hospitals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
990
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy