'Tonight Show': Steve Carell says 'Go On, Git' to true crime docs

June 29 (UPI) -- Steve Carell joined Jimmy Fallon in his Go On, Git comedy skit on The Tonight Show.

In the popular sketch, Fallon -- and sometimes a guest -- list several items they've had enough of while speaking with strong country accents.

On Tuesday, Fallon and Carell bid adieu to paper straws, true crime documentaries, "favorite" fireworks and kidney bean-shaped swimming pool.

"What, being a rectangle ain't good enough for you?" Carell asked. "A circle not cool enough? No, you just got to have all the attention, don't you?"

"And by the way, the human kidney is an organ designed to create urine," he added.

Ethan Hawke joined Fallon for the skit in March, where the pair said farewell to antiquing and 2-in-1 shampoo and body wash.

Fallon also interviewed Carell, where the 59-year-old discussed his new movie Minions: The Rise of Gru and reacted to people saying he looks like Alice Cooper.

"I see it," he said, when Fallon showed him a photo of him side-by-side with the rock star.

He also told Fallon how his hit film, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, came from a failed Second City sketch. While working in the iconic improv group, Carell had an idea for a poker scene, where a guy and his friends talk about their sexual conquests.

"My guy didn't have any sort of context, no frame of reference and obviously was trying to lie," he said. "So, that became 40-Year-Old-Virgin.

After working together on Anchorman, Judd Apatow asked Carell if he had any ideas for a movie. Just before he left the meeting, the comedian mentioned there was something he wanted to do at Second City that never went anywhere.

"He heard that and said, 'That I could sell, like, immediately." Carell recalled. "And the next week, he talked to an executive, sold it."

"We wrote it," he said. "It got greenlit."