SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — More than 100 Delta pilots picketed outside the Salt Lake International Airport Thursday morning, demanding a new contract and pay raises. Delta First Officer Reed Donoghue, speaking on behalf of the pilots who stood stoically holding signs outside on the airport’s upper level, said pilots need an “industry-leading contract” after several years since the last one was agreed upon.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO