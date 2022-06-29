What are police officers, firefighters doing at Paso Robles elementary school?

Paso Robles residents shouldn’t be alarmed if they spot police officers and firefighters at a local school on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The agency is joining the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department for a routine training exercise at Kermit King Elementary School, the police department said in a news release

The departments will conduct active shooter and rapid response training at the elementary school, 700 School House Circle in Paso Robles, from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

The training exercise comes in response to an increase in shootings across the United States, police said.

“Both the Fire Department and Police Department are committed to the safety and well-being of all citizens within our community,” the release said.