Marlins +1.5 (-200) 9 (Over -120 / Under +100) Trevor Rogers has had a rough year on the mound and comes in at 3-6 with a 5.86 ERA, but it is a different story when he is facing Washington. In his first start in the nation's capital, Rogers pitched six innings of two-hit ball and gave up just one run. Then on June 9, the Nationals made the trip to Miami and Rogers went five innings allowing just two runs. The Marlins won both games.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO