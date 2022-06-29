ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Fueling the Facts: Does overinflating your tires improve your MPG?

By Madison Pearman
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQoFM_0gPV8h3t00

(WAVY) — With today’s gas prices nearing $5 a gallon, drivers are actively trying to find the best ways to further their miles per gallon.

One of the ways drivers are looking to increase their fuel efficiency is by overinflating car tires — but could that hurt drivers more than help them? The short answer? Absolutely.

Fact or Fiction?

10 On Your Side went right to the experts to “Fuel the Facts” to get the answer. It turns out, over inflating your tires is actually pretty dangerous.

“You do not want to over-inflate your tires. When you do that, you risk a lot of safety. They’re more susceptible to blow out, you’re gonna feel every pothole, every bit of road,” said AAA’s Holly Dalby. “It’s more dangerous for your tires if they’re overinflated. You really want to target that sweet spot. When your tires get underinflated, that really can harm your gas mileage too.”

Lowest Gas Prices

10 On Your Side is making it easy to find the lowest gas prices in your neighborhood. Check out the WAVY.com gas tracker to find real-time prices at gas stations near you.

Stay with WAVY.com on-air and online for more ‘Fueling the Facts’ segments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Fuel Efficiency#Gas Prices#Aaa#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Isle of Wight family faces a triple tragedy

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Framed photos on display in Charlitta Knightnor’s home capture happy times for Charlitta, her mother Theresa Knightnor of Hampton, Charlitta’s husband 54-year-old Maurice Doctor, and their three children who are now 14, 10, and 8 years old. “I miss him every day and I wish I could turn back […]
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

‘Tears of happiness’: 5-year-old survivor of deadly Currituck crash finally leaves hospital

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Kayden Johnson, a 5-year-old from Emporia, was the lone survivor of a two-vehicle crash on Caratoke Highway on March 25. After over three months in the hospital and three spine surgeries, Kayden is paralyzed from the waist down. Kayden’s grandfather, 55-year-old Kenneth Lucy, and the other driver, 73-year-old Rodney Minton, were […]
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WAVY News 10

Residents plead to stay after Newport News apartment building condemned

Residents were given just a 48-hour notice to vacate the 15-story tower for safety issues. Residents plead to stay after Newport News apartment …. Hiawatha Drive fire in Virginia Beach ruled accidental. Hampton Roads Transit raising pay for workers. Driver flees after crashing into Portsmouth apartment …. 14-year-old with autism...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man arrested after barricade situation in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been arrested following a barricade situation in Franklin Tuesday evening. According to Franklin Police, officers responded to the 600 block of Cameron Street around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a call about a man with two guns threatening a woman. Officials say the woman was able to flee […]
FRANKLIN, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy