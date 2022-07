The Kansas City Chiefs should expect a significant step up from last season’s rookie class with a full year of experience under their belt. During every draft broadcast, it doesn’t take long for some analysts to note that teams like the Kansas City Chiefs are always thinking a year out as they make their picks. They do this because they know the ability to leap from the college ranks to the NFL level is so difficult. Consequently, it can be the second season for most players before fans really see what the front office was envisioning.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO