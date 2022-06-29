Two-thirds in new poll favor ‘stricter gun control laws’

Tweet

Two-thirds of Americans support “stricter gun control laws” in the country, according to a new poll released just days after President Biden signed bipartisan gun safety legislation in the wake of several high-profile mass shootings.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll out on Wednesday showed 66 percent of respondents back stricter laws compared to 30 percent who oppose them.

When asked how important it should be for Congress to pass legislation that would add more restrictions for owning a gun, 44 percent said it should be a top priority while 16 percent said it is important, but should be a lower priority.

Twenty-one percent said passing more restrictions on gun ownership should not be done and 11 percent said it is not too important a priority.

Biden last weekend signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law, which was crafted in the wake of shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

While the president conceded that the legislation “doesn’t do everything I want,” he also acknowledged that “it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives.”

Aspects of the bill include closing the “boyfriend loophole,” which blocks people who have been convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence against a romantic partner from having a firearm for at least five years, bolstering background checks for those between the ages of 18 and 21 years old, and offering $750 million for states that want to enact their own red flag legislation.

The Morning Consult-Politico poll was conducted June 24-26 with a sample of 2,004 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.