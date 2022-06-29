ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stormville, NY

One Killed, Another Injured After Altercation Breaks Out At Correctional Facility In Stormville

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GjJM_0gPV8WIm00
Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed and another injured after a fight broke out at a correctional facility in the Hudson Valley.

The incident between incarcerated individuals in Dutchess County happened on Tuesday, June 28 at the Green Haven Facility in Stormville, New York State Police said.

The identity of the person killed is being withheld pending family notifications.

This investigation remains ongoing and new information will be released as it becomes available, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Dawn Osselmann
3d ago

I hope all our officers are safe. This is what cutbacks do. COs are treated like the lowliest of security guards. They are brave and risk their lives every day and there are not enough. They are forced to do many double shifts in a row and their days off are taken away. They deserve so much better.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

William Ryan awaiting arraignment after racist road rage incident in Newburgh

NEW YORK -- There are new developments in the case of a man accused of a racist road rage attack against a Black, off-duty police officer in Newburgh. William Ryan was arraigned Friday on hate crimes charges at the Orange County courthouse in Goshen. Ryan, 60, claimed to be an off-duty state trooper and used racist language when he threatened Wallkill Police Lieutenant Robert McLymore with a box cutter.The incident was caught on camera last month when McLymore was driving to a church where he is a pastor. 
NEWBURGH, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man charged in alleged racist road rage incident in Orange County

A man accused of taunting an off-duty town of Wallkill police officer with racial slurs and threatening him with a knife appeared in Orange County Court on Friday to answer charges in the case. William Ryan, 60, who was captured in a video yelling racial slurs at off-duty officer and...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fire Tears Through Former Paterson Church

Flames shot through a former church overnight in Paterson. No injuries were reported in the three-alarm blaze, which broke out in the Greater Assembly Holy House of Prayer on Arch Street, off North 1st, shortly before 2:30 a.m. Firefighters were quickly forced to an exterior attack as flames blew through...
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
Stormville, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Firefighters In Maywood Douse Side By Side Garage Blazes

Maywood firefighters had not one but two fully involved overnight garage blazes to put down at once. The side-by-side garages caught fire at the end of Lenox Avenue behind Coach's Park near the municipal pool around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Firefighters had to blaze under control in under a half-hour, with...
MAYWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Breaking Into Saugerties Home, Threatening Violence

A man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Hudson Valley home and threatening residents. Saugerties Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, with reports of a fight in progress at a home on Washington Avenue. Another 911 call reported a burglary in the same area.
Daily Voice

Passaic County Man Threatens To Kill Police Captain With Traffic Stop Ambush: Authorities

A Passaic County man was charged with threatening to lure a local police captain into a traffic stop so he could shoot him and chop his head off, authorities said. Jante Bagh, 41, called the Prospect Park Police Department on Tuesday and said he would lure the captain into a stop, “pop one in his head” and then cut it off, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Facility#New York State Police#Violent Crime
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigating death of pedestrian on Route 9; seek witnesses

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A 26-year-old woman from Georgia was killed Thursday morning on North Road (Route 9) after being struck by a pickup truck. Town of Poughkeepsie police are investigating the accident. The accident occurred just before 5 a.m. a short distance north of Winslow Gate Drive in...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Convicted For Machete Killing Of Grandmother During Levittown Home Invasion

A Long Island man has been convicted in the brutal machete killing of a 73-year-old grandmother during a home invasion. On Sept. 13, 2017, Benjamin Lopez, age 27, of Levittown, and a co-defendant, Deangelo Gill, broke into a home on Newbridge Road in Levittown seeking revenge on the resident, Mark Depperman, and planning to steal his marijuana and money, according to the charges by Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said.
LEVITTOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Couple arrested on warrants for neglecting, abusing three young children

COXSACKIE – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a couple on. charges that they neglected and abused three young children over a period of several months. The arrests of Bahji Green, 30, and Daphney Seide, 34, on indictment warrants, alleged to have abused the children and have been charged with two felony counts of assault.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
303K+
Followers
46K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy