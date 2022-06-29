ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 moving quickly toward Central America

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs
 3 days ago

The 2 o’clock advisory from The National Hurricane Center provides no major changes in the developments we are watching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcG3Y_0gPV8Teb00

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two continues to struggle to form a well defined area of circulation. Part of this being how close it is riding to the north end of South America. However, TWO is moving at a fairly fast pace to the west at 24mph. Current sustained winds are up to 40 mph along with similar gusts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2M6f_0gPV8Teb00

The track is still set course for Nicaragua and parts of Costa Rica and is expected to arrive sometime Friday afternoon and or evening. It is expected to strengthen and become a tropical storm by the time it makes landfall. The winds are at criteria for status but until it defines an area of circulation it will remain a potential tropical cyclone.It is likely we will see this as it gets out into open water near the Clark Basin in the Southwest Caribbean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OibK0_0gPV8Teb00

No changes in the two other areas of interest. The tropical wave behind TWO is still at a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days and the disturbance off the Texas coast is at a 40% chance of development in the next 2 and 5 days.

Again none of these systems look to have a direct impact on Southwest Florida but it is a good reminder to be ready for this season and activity starts to ramp up.

Are you prepared for hurricane season? Read our online hurricane guide here to get caught up and ready for the season.

