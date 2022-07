There's never a dull moment with Northern Ireland women's team ahead of their first ever European Championships this month. There's always something going on. In the past three months, manager Kenny Shiels has been forced to apologise for comments regarding women's emotions, captain Marissa Callaghan has suffered an injury scare and Ciara Watling complained that she found out about her failing to make the final squad through social media.

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO