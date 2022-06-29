Two killed in motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are dead overnight after a motorcycle crashed into a tree.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the crash happened around 11:20 Tuesday night.

They said the male driver and female passenger were riding on Holliday Street past McDonald’s and as the driver was about to turn on Kell West, he hit a tree and was killed on scene.

The female passenger was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

Police said that high speed could have played a role in the crash. They also said both the male and female were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

At this time, officials are trying to reach the families of the victims and will soon release their identities.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

