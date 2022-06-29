ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Two killed in motorcycle crash

By Sara Tomarelli
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVYA2_0gPV7jIC00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are dead overnight after a motorcycle crashed into a tree.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the crash happened around 11:20 Tuesday night.

They said the male driver and female passenger were riding on Holliday Street past McDonald’s and as the driver was about to turn on Kell West, he hit a tree and was killed on scene.

The female passenger was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

Police said that high speed could have played a role in the crash. They also said both the male and female were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

At this time, officials are trying to reach the families of the victims and will soon release their identities.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Cartwright Road double homicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a home on Cartwright Road on June 25 in reference to a gunshots call. Police said they received a call about a disturbance, and reports state they saw a man sitting in a car parked in the driveway. But they weren’t expecting what happened next.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Law enforcement prep for busy holiday weekend, DUIs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is often associated by a rise in drunk driving-related fatalities and serious injuries. To prevent the number of injuries TxDOT has launched a new campaign called ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ to encourage Texans not to drink and drive. More than 300 alcohol-related traffic crashes were […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
Texoma's Homepage

Toddler found in swimming pool in Iowa Park hospitalized

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A toddler has been hospitalized following a near drowning incident Thursday morning in Iowa Park. The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, to the Iowa Park Clinic to check on a young child that had almost drowned earlier that morning. When they arrived at the […]
IOWA PARK, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD extinguishes overnight fire on 32nd Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department put out a house fire early Wednesday morning on 32nd Street. Firefighters were reportedly called to the home around 12:26 a.m. and said light smoke showing upon their arrival. They then entered the house and discovered a small fire in the living area.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Residents of shelter charged with burglary

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police have arrested a second woman for suspected car burglaries at the Wichita Falls ISD Career Education Center. Eran Lopez, 34, was booked into jail Wednesday, June 29, for burglary of vehicles. The other suspect, 23-year-old Michaela Acuna, was arrested a couple of days after a burglary was reported […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Mcdonald#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
kswo.com

Semi-trailer catches fire on I-44, forcing lane closures

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A semi-trailer caught fire on I-44 near mile marker 52, just before 2p.m. today. The Driver was able to detach his truck from the trailer, preventing the fire from spreading into the cab. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one of the trailer’s tires caught...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Two people shot and taken to hospital following Lawton house party

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting in which two people were shot Friday morning. According to LPD they were called out to a house in the 49-hundred block of Ozmun just before 1:00 a.m. They tell us there was an argument at a party that eventually spilled outside, and then that’s when the shots were fired.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Seymour Highway road work to begin

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Road work for part of Seymour Highway will soon give you a smoother ride. Starting Tuesday, TxDOT crews will be overlaying the road between the railroad bridge, west of Fairway, to just west of Barnett Road. That work will continue through next Friday. So, flaggers will be out on the project […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD launches investigation into City View misconduct allegations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said Thursday, June 30, they are investigating allegations made by former students at City View Junior/Senior High School. WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the department has opened an investigation into the allegations of misconduct at the district. Sgt. Eipper said the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Union Square robbery suspect identified

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the suspect in the Union Square Federal Credit Union robbery. According to a release from Officer Jeff Hughes, Melvis Compton has been arrested and charged with robbery and possession of controlled substance. WFPD responded to Union Square around 3:17 p.m. for […]
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy