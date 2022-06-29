ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker reportedly hospitalized for unknown reason in LA

Travis Barker, drummer for the rock band Blink-182 and husband of Kourtney Kardashian, has reportedly been hospitalized for unknown reasons.

The musician was seen being taken by ambulance Tuesday to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, accompanied by his wife, according to the L.A. Times .

It remains unclear what prompted the visit to the hospital. On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted a message that read: "God save me." Whether that post was related to some sort of medical issue was not known.

Barker's teenage daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, later asked her followers to "please send your prayers" in an Instagram story.

